Emzee & Silas’s sorrowful journey of vulnerability through music

“But there is this darkness that we are also living in and integrating how we move through the darkness to get that light and be that light and find that light,” Zepeda said. “I am consciously going into that darkness to pull out my light, to pull out my power and my truth, and it's something that I feel like so many people need to realize that there's no light without the darkness, and we have to be willing to see ourselves in those depths.”

She said for a long time it was difficult for her to acknowledge, let alone share, her darkness. She thought people only wanted to hear happy songs. It took her growing and learning more about herself to realize there was power in being vulnerable.

“I am OK for the world to know this is the inner workings of Maria,” Zepeda said.

She hopes others will hear her album and know it’s okay to be vulnerable too.

“It's OK to exist as you are in whatever capacity it is, and the more vulnerable that you are, the more that you open the door to greater feeling for not only yourself but the world around you,” she said.