ESP's 'Backyard': Recording and releasing an album in a 'crazy time'

Szalda-Petree grew up in Missoula, steeped in harmony-rich folk and country music by the Dixie Chicks, the Indigo Girls and Brandi Carlile. During middle school, she began playing a genre with a different take on vocals: punk. Now an undergrad at the University of Montana, she continued playing with indie rock bands while writing hundreds of songs for herself, many of which might not mesh with a group she was playing.

She’s also a seasoned instructor at the ZACC’s kids' music camps, where she started teaching when she was 15.

“Backyard” is the first record through the gate at the ZACC’s new studio. The nonprofit moved into its new headquarters in the Studebaker Building last October. Among the renovations, they built a studio in the basement for use by its kids' camps or local bands. They hired Chris Baumann, who’s been engineering albums in Missoula for years through his Black National Recordings, to run it and help operate the Show Room event space.

He heard Szalda-Petree play some of her songs for the campers early in the summer.

“I just remember just being so blown away by the songs you were playing. Can we make a record?” Baumann said.

