Fans can't get refunds for Adams Center shows postponed due to coronavirus

Trevor Noah won't tell any jokes in the Adams Center next Friday. The fans who paid to see the host of "The Daily Show" don't have their money back, either. Neither do fans who paid for tickets to see country songwriters Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers at the end of April.
The two shows are put on by Live Nation and AEG Presents, the touring production companies who have recently come under wide criticism for their refund policies on shows that were canceled because of the coronavirus.
Noah's performance has been rebooked for April 2021, but seeing it won't be an option for Stasia Wheaton, a Missoula employee of ClassPass. This summer, she's going to move to Denver, and so a friend paid in cash for two tickets, about $85 each, as a going-away present. After calling GrizTix, she called Live Nation and spoke to two customer service representatives and had no luck getting her money refunded.
Bill Veteto spent $232 on two tickets for himself and his wife to see Noah. He works for a software company said he's fortunate that the stay-at-home order hasn't affected his livelihood yet. However, during a pandemic, with so many people furloughed or laid off, he said it's "so cruel" to withhold refunds. The Noah concert has the following note on GrizTix.com:
"This event has been postponed and rescheduled to April 23, 2021, at this time the event organizer is currently not offering refunds. Please note that given the unprecedented circumstances, event organizers are constantly assessing the situation and making determinations regarding refunds please check back closer to the new performance date if you require a refund."
An email from an Adams Center staff member to Veteto says:"Unfortunately our hands are tied. We cannot issue refunds until the promoter says we are able to. We have entered a legal contract with them and by giving refunds against their request, we are breaking that contract and can be held against it."
Veteto is skeptical about the entire process.
"You might as well just go outside and you know, howl, because TicketMaster is not giving money back as far as I'm concerned," he said.
He eventually received one email from GrizTix saying that LiveNation would give him a refund closer to the rescheduled concert date.
"It'd be like ordering a tent from REI, and you pay for it, and they said, hey, we're out of stock as it turns out, but we're going to keep your money, and we might put a tent on the website, but until then, you're just going to have to wait for your money," he said.
Amy McCormach of Bigfork spent nearly $400 to buy tickets to see the Simpson and Childers concert. She's been told that AEG is not giving refunds right now and will be in touch when they do, she said. It's not make-or-break money for her, although her second job as a waitress will likely be affected deeply by a potential drop in tourism. "It's just kind of a hassle to have that money tied up," she said. She said promoters are facing a "huge financial loss, but it doesn't seem quite like the right thing to do for our community, either." The Simpson show hasn't been rescheduled yet, and Simpson recently announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The GrizTix website says this regarding his date:
"This event has been postponed. The new date is TBD. No refunds are being offered at this time. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this uncertain time."
That concert is promoted by AEG Presents, one of the two largest entertainment production companies in the U.S. AEG will soon begin offering refunds for concert tickets that have firm, rescheduled dates, according to a New York Times article published on Thursday. It states that they will not give refunds for shows that do not yet have rescheduled dates.
Logjam Presents, the company that owns and operates the Wilma, the Top Hat and the KettleHouse Amphitheater, has a form on its website to fill out regarding refunds. Tickets to canceled shows are refunded. For postponed shows, they ask people to fill out a request form and they'll handle them on a case by case basis. The website states:
"Ticket holders for events during this time period are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available by submitting a Refund Request Form. In order to receive a refund, all requests must be submitted via the Refund Request Form no later than 5 pm the day after the original date."
