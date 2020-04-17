Fans can't get refunds for Adams Center shows postponed due to coronavirus

An email from an Adams Center staff member to Veteto says:"Unfortunately our hands are tied. We cannot issue refunds until the promoter says we are able to. We have entered a legal contract with them and by giving refunds against their request, we are breaking that contract and can be held against it."

Veteto is skeptical about the entire process.

"You might as well just go outside and you know, howl, because TicketMaster is not giving money back as far as I'm concerned," he said.

He eventually received one email from GrizTix saying that LiveNation would give him a refund closer to the rescheduled concert date.

"It'd be like ordering a tent from REI, and you pay for it, and they said, hey, we're out of stock as it turns out, but we're going to keep your money, and we might put a tent on the website, but until then, you're just going to have to wait for your money," he said.