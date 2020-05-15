Fantasy Suite: Indie pop from Missoula's simpler (recent) past

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Into the COVID era emerges a time capsule from a simpler time, or rather an era that wasn’t simple but had its own complexities along with the freedom to convene in large groups to see bands.

Fantasy Suite, a laid-back and welcoming indie rock band, has released a new album, “One on One,” comprising seven songs about intimacy and its struggles, recorded from April 2019 through April 2020.

From country to dream-pop, sometimes with twang and synths all at once, the band sounds at home strolling through different genres, as though they could play a benefit show and please several different generations of Montanans.

The core of the band is a married couple, Lukas and Zoë Phelan, who frequently trade off vocal lines like an old-fashioned country duo. Their voices (and guitars) are surrounded by a group of friends-contributors: Foster Caffrey (bass), Jon Cardiello (drums), Mia Soza (keys, electronics), Rachel Patrie (vocals) and Nate Biehl (baritone guitar on two tracks).

Lukas taught at the Zootown Arts Community Center’s rock band camps for many years, and it’s hard not to imagine that the warm attitude it requires has influenced his songwriting.