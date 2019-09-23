The auditions for music director of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale have officially begun.
The first candidate, Julia Tai, music director of Philharmonia Northwest in Seattle, is in Missoula for two weeks to interview for the job, culminating in a performance on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28, in which she'll lead the MSO in a program she selected.
Longtime director Darko Butorac left at the end of last season to hold the baton for the Asheville Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina. He announced his departure in August 2018, and the five finalists to replace him were selected from around 140 candidates.
Each of the finalists will visit Missoula to conduct a full concert with the MSO this season, which runs from September to April 2020.
First up is Tai, a native of Taipei, Taiwan, who has led the Philharmonia, a 45-member ensemble, since 2001, and is conductor and artistic co-director of the Seattle Modern Orchestra. She trained in both voice and violin before focusing on conducting, earning bachelor and master's degrees from the University of Southern California, and a doctorate in music arts in conducting from the University of Washington. Her repertoire extends from classical masters like Beethoven to contemporary composers like John Adams.
Watch for a full interview with Tai in next Friday's Entertainer.
Candidate concerts
All performances take place in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. Go to missoulasymphony.org for ticket information.
Sept. 27-28:
Julia Tai
Program:
You have free articles remaining.
Bernstein — Three Dance Episodes from On the Town
Gershwin — Piano Concerto in F
Beach — Gaelic Symphony No. 2, Op. 32, E minor
Nov. 2-3:
Steven Smith, former music director of the Richmond Symphony in Virginia.
Feb. 1-2:
Paul McShee, assistant professor and director of orchestral studies at the University of Connecticut.
Feb. 29-March 1:
Scott Seaton, music director of the North State Symphony in Chico, California.
April 18-19:
Zoe Zeniodi, principal conductor of the Greek-Turkish Youth Orchestra, which tours across the world and in those two countries.