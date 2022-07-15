Fleet Foxes on roots, music, respect and reinvention ahead of Missoula show

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes has long understood that some degree of influence in music should be encouraged; that’s how art evolves. But the concept of genre still baffles the lead vocalist and lyricist of the passionate indie rockers. Indeed, the group has made an art form of eluding labels while bringing their own distinct brand of “baroque harmonic pop,” as it has been commonly referred, all the time conveying homage to nostalgic acts such as The Beach Boys.

“Usually, I say that we play folk-rock and that’s close enough,” said Pecknold. “There is so much amazing music in every genre and it could be pointless to even think in genre terms sometimes. Someone once said that our music was very complicated folk-rock — and I like that.”

Since 2005, Pecknold has been pushing the character arc of individuality, with the choral-like vocals, reflective lyrics, and deep-in-thought arrangements borrowed heavily from the past. It is easy to perceive these influences in Fleet Foxes' down-to-earth tendencies, plucking, acoustic guitars and green, idyllic imagery. From the start, Pecknold has tried to stick with a certain respect for the fact that the music he was making would reflect his inexplicable self-motivations and occasional self-deprecations.

“I have a complicated relationship with confidence,” Pecknold said. “I have been deeply insecure at times with certain material and then made stuff that people ended up really loving. There was an energy and fuel in that insecurity to make something great, and making it was such a tenuous feeling. Thinking it is the worst, and it’s well-received. We made a record “Crack-Up,” the least successful of the four and I was fully confident in it, and I knew exactly what it was and why it was the way it was.”

Hailing from Kirkland, Washington, Fleet Foxes formed when Pecknold met Skyler Skjelset in Lake Washington High School, and within a year they released their first EP, an eponymously titled six-track number which captured the attention of local music fans and critics. After that, they began work on their first album (Daytrotter Session) which was recorded in a funky assortment of basements, apartments, and addresses throughout the Seattle area and released in the summer of 2008.

“It was a great time to be growing up in Kirkland,” said Pecknold. “It was close to Bellevue, sleepy, pre-Google, pre-Seattle tech boom. There was an outdoor mall with a teen center and coffee shop, with open mics. At 15, I was writing songs during the day in the summertime and singing songs at the outdoor mall. At the Redmond Old Fire House Teen Center, I played one or two songs as a teenager. I tried to go back to the outdoor mall and now it’s a Google campus.”

Pecknold said that he grew up listening to the music of his parents, who repeatedly played just about every lasting ‘60s band you would expect to find in the record anthologies of baby boomers: The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, The Band, The Zombies, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills and Nash. The type of material that is now commonly referred to as roots music, tightly crafted, radio-friendly tunes with brilliant attention given to melody and harmony. Pecknold was especially touched by the power of people singing harmony and singing with indulgence.

Nevertheless, despite being indulged in '70s rock, Pecknold’s strongest initial impression of the power and sway of song, and the very first time he was held captive to such forces, happened when he was exposed to the thematically transformative Kurt Cobain.

“Nirvana’s Unplugged performance came out when I was about 6 or 7 years old,” said Pecknold. “Growing up in Seattle, I was surrounded by music at an early age. My dad was a musician and there were instruments lying around the house. But Nirvana showed the power of the song underneath the arrangement. How well the songs could withstand an acoustic treatment, the same way they could the big, boisterous rock treatment, and that was a revelation. The songs still retain all of their power, and his (Cobain’s) vocal power. At the time, it was a much different kind of beauty. Nirvana was my earliest fixation.”

In this, Pecknold set out to forge a life in art and consequently Seattle’s musical legacy has gotten another healthy dose of sunshine. Writing and publishing and sharing music takes more than desire, though, it takes true grit. False starts and dead ends are routine. Robin learned that early, too.

“Making something and then judging it in the process of making it, those are two different things. You get it wrong sometimes. A lot of times, there is something lying around, you think it has no potential, and you turn it into something that a lot of people like. The song 'Mykonos' is that way. Few rounds of revision and it’s turned into something special. I’m a slow writer. The special thing is when I have a sense that something I am working on has a life of its own, and I’m a spectator. When I get the idea that I need to do it, like I need to get a new pair of shoes, or an oil change, it’s one of those things looming in the background in the future. When it’s sticking or occupying a background need or curiosity. That’s the stuff I have the most energy to keep working on.”

At 36, Pecknold is a generational product of the humongous influence of social media on music, art, marketing and consumption.

“There is an aspect of exhaustion and of the constant promotion of projects, but social media is a great way to connect with people who you admire, or who you haven’t met, or meet those who want to work with you. For the album 'Shore,' we started working with Tim Bernardes (a Brazilian musician, composer, music producer and multi-instrumentalist) and (a Nigerian-born Oxford student) Uwade Akhere, both connections made on Instagram first. So, it’s Instagram first, then musical collaboration, and now they are both on tour with us. It could go from seeing the people who you admire and then taking it into reality.”

When examining the trajectory of the Grammy-nominated band, it is simple to see which parts of the band’s formula are the most successful: full, roomy organs, laid-back acoustic guitars, tidy guitar picking, and the supportive backbone of drumming. It is the perfection of a sound that’s at once both original and resumption, dissimilar and familiar. Robin attributes much of the credit to his older brother Sean Pecknold, an animator and music video director, who he refers to as his “idol” when he was growing up.

“Everything he did, I did, too,” said Pecknold. “I was five years younger than him, so he was definitely my hero and I was always doing what he did. I was a teenager and he went off to college. I needed to figure out my own thing in his absence, and that’s when I got into making music. I was in Seattle in my early 20s and we lived in the same neighborhood, and we bonded over music. He has been generously devoted to our weird music video projects, stage projections, always been helpful and supportive and I try to reciprocate that as well.”

On Sept. 22, 2020, Fleet Foxes released studio album number four titled “Shore,” an airy, age- and time-defying mix of folk, choral and rock, and since then Pecknold said that he is still trying to fully comprehend the material and also determine just where the next project will lead him.

“Honestly, I’ve been stuck creatively since 'Shore' came out,” said Pecknold. “We didn’t tour in 2021 and I think that I haven’t done much writing since, because we haven’t played many shows, and I haven’t been able to feel how people are responding to what we are putting out there. Even after two weeks of touring, I’m getting a different context of what to put out next.”

As far as the live outing, Pecknold said that some shows are respectable, and some are superior, but that a few of them go far and above the range of normal or merely dutiful transaction. When this happens most of the contributing variables are outside of the act’s control.

“We try to put on the same show, with the same level of skill, energy, and the same fealties of the recording. But then there is a gradation of other variables there. Sometimes it is the location. Or it’s a crowd that is having a lot of fun, that’s vocal, that’s interactive, or where there is a back and forth and camaraderie with the audience.”

Thinking ahead to such a moment that could surpass the ordinary, Pecknold said that he is especially charged by the prospect of singing the geography-specific “Going-to-the-Sun Road” in front of a merry Montana crowd.

“I’m excited to play that song close enough to the real place.”