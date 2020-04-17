Former members of Missoula '80s teen pop-rock band The Rage release double-sided single

In 1982, their reach grew after their original song “Break Another Heart” was chosen for the second edition of KGOQ radio’s "Montana Gold" album, a collection of songs from the top bands across the state.

“They brought us in, professionally recorded us,” Whitson said, adding he’ll never forget sitting in yearbook class at Sentinel High School and hearing their song come on the radio.

“That was certainly a thrill.”

They became the go-to entertainment for teen dances and events throughout the early '80s, with Whitson and Brenner playing their own prom, as well as the very first Missoula senior night party in 1984.

“We had a lot of help throughout the community. They took us under their wing, attended our shows, supported us,” Whitson said. “We played the hits that kids our age wanted to hear and we looked like them. We were their age and that worked out well for us.”

When Whitson and Brenner graduated, the members went their separate ways. Brenner started a band called The Max with his brother John, which is still active today in the Livingston area. Whitson started his own group, The Coopers, and has played clubs throughout the Northwest.