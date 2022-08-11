Free Cycles raising $18K to buy sound system

A place where, in normal business hours, people build bikes seems to be an unlikely spot to turn into a hub for music and events.

Yet Free Cycles held somewhere around four album release shows for local bands this spring and summer. The nonprofit community bike shop’s director, Bob Giordano, estimates that at some point, the back-room and adjacent yard have hosted any kind of nonprofit you can think of over the years.

The events are a way to bring people together. “Everything about this place — we try to exude healthy community transportation, so it’s a way to bring people here into the fold that maybe don’t generally think about sustainable transportation and healthy communities,” Giordano said. "They sure do like live music."

The nonprofit is now holding a fundraiser to buy its P.A. system, with a target of $18,000.

GoFundMe is live Go to https://bit.ly/free-cycles for more information on the fundraiser IF YOU GO The duo Smith/McKay All Day is playing at a community potluck. It runs 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Free Cycles, 732 S. First S. W. Admission is free, donations are appreciated for the musicians.

The current sound system at the shop is owned by Matt Olson, a Missoula audio engineer and owner of Attack & Release Sound and Studio. Olson has decided to take some time to travel with his family, and ideally would like to sell the equipment to the nonprofit.

“I love what I do,” Olson said, but felt “it’s just time to do something else,” a decision born in part of the time to reflect during the pandemic.

He said he’s slowly built the system for the space over the course of about five years — including speakers hanging from the ceiling and a stage extension for the subwoofers. He also built a ramp to make the stage and another door wheelchair-accessible after receiving an email from someone who uses one, and wanted to participate in a comedy open mic, Giordano said.

Olson said Free Cycles has really filled a void and Giordano is “a music lover.”

“This is really a health issue for not only show-goers but performers,” he said, as it helps “keep us sane and connected.”

They’ve started a GoFundMe, with a target of $18,000, which will cover the “subs, mains, monitors, sound board, microphones, stands and a pile of Rattlesnake Cables,” according to their page.

The nonprofit, which purchased its building in 2017, is primarily dedicated to that mission: providing a place for people to build and repair bicycles. Where do bluegrass shows or events fit in?

“There’s a lot of ‘ands,’ ” Giordano said. "One, it brings people in. Whether they know it or not, they come to an event here, and they are now a bicycle fan. There’s bicycles everywhere. They wander around, they ride bikes, they say, ‘Oh, I can get a bike for my kid? Maybe I should start biking.’ ”

The events are in the evenings, when people can gather inside or outside in the bike yard and have conversations and spark ideas and get involved.

“Some of it's just chit chat, small talk, but there are big ideas that get hatched here at shows and events,” he said. "People just talking about the state of the world, what they can do, what Missoula can do, what Missoula can be."

***

Giordano estimates the nonprofit has held more than 500 concerts over the years. While their level of activity was increasing in the years before the pandemic, they took a year off. Upon reopening in 2020 after vaccinations were widely available, they threw a show with Transcendental Express.

“I just remember the energy, because it seemed like COVID was done and gone … people were gathering and dancing and talking without masks on, and so happy,” Giordano said.

After numbers began to rise, they moved outside again.

It’s largely driven by high demand from the community, he said. Bands are “dying to play here.” He estimates they have to turn down three out of four requests. Right now, they’ve found a comfortable zone of two to three a month. They try to limit music to Saturdays only, with an early end time.

“We’re very cognizant of our neighborhood relations," Giordano said. "This is not in the middle of downtown. We don’t want to have too many — it’s an impact on the community shop. There’s sound checks going on, and people are building bikes and looking for parts.”

The shop also hosts community events of various types, which aren’t limited to weekends. In the past several months, they’ve held a benefit for a community member who’s undergone treatment for cancer; cross-country cyclists who were raising awareness about strokes; a gathering for Native group; and coming up, the Bread and Puppet Theater, a radical theatrical group.

***

Late last month, the Recession Special, a Missoula band that plays folk, roots and swing with the energy of punk, performed at the venue to mark the release of a new EP.

A week later, they performed at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival, which books Montana acts on its side stage. Audience members get to vote on their favorite for an “emerging artist competition,” with the prize sending the winner to a main stage slot in 2023. Their lead singer, Tyson Gerhardt, playing with the same musicians under his Dusty the Kid moniker, won. In a Facebook post on the festival’s account, it noted it was the “largest Side Stage crowds to date.”

Gerhardt guesses that he first began playing at the bike shop in 2015.

“Ever since I first came to Missoula, Free Cycles has been my hands-down favorite venue in town — my favorite place to play and favorite place to see bands,” he said.

Gerhardt, whose music looks back to political folk and whose band, the Recession Special, started out busking in 2020, said he likes the “inherent community of a bike co-op, and how well that translates to a DIY music scene.”

To him, the shows are quality, the sound is good, and it’s affordable. (The venue began a policy that no one will be turned away for lack of funds. )

From a musician’s standpoint, he recalled that the first time they played Free Cycles, he stood on stage and didn’t recognize anybody — up to that point, he’d come to expect the same core group of friends.

“That’s a beautiful thing if you’re fostering a music scene,” he said.

Gavin McCourt and his band, the Skurfs, a “mountain surf” rock group, have been playing at the shop since 2014. It’s a “different kind of venue because of the wonderful community support it receives and the opportunities it provides local musicians and artists to showcase their craft in a beautiful space,” he said.

The re-opening for live music, which occurred over the course of several years through multiple surges, changed the landscape of available venues. Bars like Monk’s and the Union Club have resumed concerts; new ones like Stave & Hoop and Old Post host live music; others, like the Top Hat, have not booked indoor concerts since March 2020. The company is "looking to restart music at the Top Hat this fall," according to Ryan Torres, vice president of marketing and communications.

Gerhardt said that for his band, “the ZACC and Free Cycles are the only viable music venues left,” he said.

McCourt said that “as Missoula has lost many live music venues even before the pandemic — places like Free Cycles and the ZACC have become crucial to the flourishing of our amazing local music community. Both nonprofits have really stepped up and supported so many different bands and artists in the area — especially those seeking to host all ages and DIY events.”

He said it’s a “magnificent performance space” and the crew there is “always a collaboration we look forward to. The installation of a permanent sound system would take the venue to another level and be an invaluable upgrade for our local music community.”

While there’s no hard deadline to raise the money, Giordano said Olson is leaving in early fall. Of the total, $3,000 will go toward other upgrades around the space.

The GoFundMe had raised $3,300 within four days of its launch, largely with grass-roots donations where the typical donation was in the two-digit range. Tellingly, a handful that crossed into three digits were from local musicians.