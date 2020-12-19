Garage jazz: Musicians outfit a space to keeping playing during winter

“My life overseas, or in New York, has been suspended," Stillman said. "There’s nothing I can do until everything feels OK and until it feels safe."

The small clubs that comprise a livelihood are in danger of closing, and because of their tight quarters likely won’t be able to operate at full capacity until sometime later next year. Stillman gives online lessons to students all over the world and is looking for more local ones since he moved here in July, and doing carpentry gigs as well.

“Hopefully we can make a life here,” Stillman said, since he and the family love Missoula and it feels like a better fit than Europe did.

Around the U.S., with gigs completely on hold, top-level musicians are giving remote lessons. “Nobody’s performing, so everybody’s trying to teach,” Stillman said. That kind of access is new, he said, and important.

Online video software works for lessons. For straight playing, though, it can’t fill the void — the lag time that causes to you to stumble over your co-worker, friend or family member’s sentence is just as bad in music. The dynamics are lost, too. Stalling teaches drums, and if the parents are fine with the garage, they’ll work in person. The students overwhelmingly prefer it.

***