Garage jazz: Musicians outfit a space to keeping playing during winter

Loren Stillman’s tenor saxophone got a little too cold, so he wafted it sideways above the kerosene heater for a few quick passes.
Across the garage, Ed Stalling sat behind his drum set book-ended by heaters, clad in a mask, winter coat and hat. He kicked into the groove for a standard: “Softly, As in A Morning Sunrise.”
The sound of live music — sticks on cymbals, a horn with voice-like expression powered by breath — filled the alley, and suddenly it was not a pandemic for a few minutes.
“Let’s make this work” became the motto.
It’s not practicing, these get-togethers that happen once a week, or every other week. They’re not concerts or shows, either, although Stillman has played in historic venues like the Village Vanguard in New York, and toured with jazz legends like Carla Bley, and recorded with guitar royalty like John Abercrombie. Stalling’s an in-demand rhythmic bass for five to six bands, like the John Floridis Trio and Canta Brasil.
Jazz musicians are always reinventing things, but figuring out how to play together during a respiratory pandemic during a western Montana winter is pure improvisation.
“We just love to play,” Stillman said. “That’s always what we’re going for. I would bike through the snow and rain to play with anybody.”
He did bike on a recent weekday, when temperatures were in the mid-30s with sleet and rain.
***
During the summer, it was easy enough for Stalling to invite a full band over to play in his yard. After it got too cold, there was a short hiatus, but soon he'd had enough.
“We cannot go all winter and not play with each other," Stalling said. "And again, not for other people, but for us."
So he bought squares of carpet to lay on the exposed concrete floor and rigged up kerosene heaters — a larger one for the middle of the space and some smaller Mr. Propane Portable Buddy models. They open all the doors, including the main one facing the alley.
A few people walk by during a break, and offer a “Hey, Ed,” followed by “Can’t wait to hear ya playing.”
Like most people, they probably haven’t heard live music in months. The neighbors listen from their yards, and Stalling is respectful with the volume and the hours.
The musicians themselves didn’t feel comfortable trying to fit five or six players in the garage, so they split into small combos.
Sometimes, it’s Stalling with Pete Hand on bass and David Horgan on guitar. Sometimes it’s Stillman and Stalling in the unusual but enjoyable sax-drums duo. Without a chordal instrument, it’s freeing but “difficult,” Stalling said. They can play the heads from standards or more relaxed free improvisations.
“I think to the music point of it is, you can make music in any capacity,” Stillman said. “We’re having this whole new relationship as a duo, drums and saxophone, that we hadn’t had before.”
It’s time to work on improvisation and listening skills, but not practicing or a concert. It’s music, but it’s not work, either.
For Stillman and other professionals, the discussions about re-opening are “about work. We’re not talking about anything else but work … it’s people’s livelihoods, you know?”
He and his family were based in Germany at the beginning of the year, where he could tour with big bands or smaller groups. He's from New York, where he built a career and played with iconic names like Paul Motion, and his solo work got great reviews in Jazz Times and the New York Times. After COVID struck, they decided to move back to Missoula, where they lived a few years back while he earned a composition degree at the University of Montana.
“My life overseas, or in New York, has been suspended," Stillman said. "There’s nothing I can do until everything feels OK and until it feels safe."
The small clubs that comprise a livelihood are in danger of closing, and because of their tight quarters likely won’t be able to operate at full capacity until sometime later next year. Stillman gives online lessons to students all over the world and is looking for more local ones since he moved here in July, and doing carpentry gigs as well.
“Hopefully we can make a life here,” Stillman said, since he and the family love Missoula and it feels like a better fit than Europe did.
Around the U.S., with gigs completely on hold, top-level musicians are giving remote lessons. “Nobody’s performing, so everybody’s trying to teach,” Stillman said. That kind of access is new, he said, and important.
Online video software works for lessons. For straight playing, though, it can’t fill the void — the lag time that causes to you to stumble over your co-worker, friend or family member’s sentence is just as bad in music. The dynamics are lost, too. Stalling teaches drums, and if the parents are fine with the garage, they’ll work in person. The students overwhelmingly prefer it.
***
Stalling admits that this is all kind of bizarre — talking about international concerts in his garage filled with old ski gear and vintage signs.
“We’re figuring it out as we go. It’s really odd,” he said.
He’s constantly improvising, he says, in a deliberate jazz pun, to improve the set-up. Maybe a fan could circulate the heat so they can keep playing somewhat comfortably into the 20s and teens. They just need to make it work until spring.
The “hang” is important, too. Both have households with young children. Stalling is retired but he and his wife Laurie help out with their grandchildren many times a week. Stillman and his wife Valerie Krex have two young children to care for.
“Times like these when Ed and I can get to gather are kind of therapeutic relief," Stillman said. "We get to hang and talk and play and be adults."
