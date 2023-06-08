Gary Bowman rented his first accordion when he was 7 years old. He played songs over the phone to his dad stationed overseas. And he soon found the joy music brought to people incredibly rewarding.

Bowman discovered he was decent at it too. He learned to play the baritone, the organ and the guitar, performing at competitions and as eventually part of the Missoula Sentinel band. His passion for music and desire to make people happy led to him getting a degree in business in 1978 at UM with a focus around music retail.

Bowman continued performing in Missoula. He’s since performed as part of the Missoula Symphony Chorale, the Missoula Gay Men’s Chorus, and as a beloved human waypoint playing piano near mile 16 of the Missoula Marathon.

Bowman has rented instruments to thousands of patrons in Morgenroth Music, where he was owner and president. Now 69, he said it’s one of the parts he’ll miss the most with his retirement this week.

“It’s always been so incredibly exciting to see the progress and evolution that students make,” Bowman said. “When you remember renting an instrument, their very first instrument to them, and then you see them graduating from college. And figuring they surpassed my ability so long ago, it’s a pretty rewarding thing to be a part of. It feeds back to you all the time.”

With his retirement comes a change of ownership at the Missoula-based store that has been around since 1985 — it's now owned by national music chain Music & Arts.

It was a difficult sale for Bowman. During the past two years, he and his employees tried to put together a company that could own the music store locally. But for Bowman, who is already four years past retirement age, that would have required his consistent involvement for many more years.

“I was loving it so much that I just wasn't quite ready to let it go,” he said. “But you know, now we're here. I'm winding down and getting tired.”

Last year Bowman just had his first long vacation from work in two decades.

Bowman started out at Morgenroth Music in 1988 as a showroom organ player after the owner saw him playing at a local night club. After a year and a half of performing in the afternoons, he became a full-time employee.

He eventually became manager of the four Morgenroth stores spread across western Montana. He ultimately purchased the only store left in 2013, focusing on making it more competitive.

“The community of Missoula is more supportive of the arts than they used to be.” Bowman said. “I remember going to school board meetings, and when they had to do a budget cut, it was always arts. And now, I tell people if some superintendent of schools came in here and decided we needed to cut the budget and start excluding the arts, you would see rioting in Missoula, because that's how fond this community is of their arts programs."

Part of that has come from the free loans Morgenroth Music has offered to decades of University of Montana students, as well as regular rental programs, Bowman said.

“With programs like that, where schools don't have to focus on a huge inventory, they have been able to focus more on the quality of the educators they get,” Bowman said. “And that's why I think we’ve seen such an incredible scene here in Missoula when it comes to music, performance and education.”

Last week Bowman was honored by Arts Missoula recognizing business support for the arts. Morgenroth Music regularly contributes to local nonprofits and events like the Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival.

Executive Assistant to the UM Media Arts dean Cynthia Greaves nominated him for the Arts Missoula award, saying Bowman’s been a “stalwart and joyful supporter of the school of music.”

“He’s done so much, and with his love of music, he’s helped launch a future generation of musicians and music teachers,” Greaves said. “He’s definitely left a legacy here.”

Bowman has also helped found the Missoula Gay Men’s Chorus a decade ago, where United Way Executive Director Susan Hay Patrick met him. They’ve been friends since Bowman joined the Rotary Club after being invited by Patrick.

“He is the most generous, supportive warm friend that you could ask for,” Hay Patrick said. “He does as much for the community as he does his friends.”

Hay Patrick said she is regularly inspired by Bowman whenever she talks to him or joins him at the dinner parties he hosts. She said it’ll be unfortunate to lose Morgenroth Music in the community.

“It’s the end of an era,” Hay Patrick said. “I’m excited for him, but it’s a definite change for the community to lose Morgenroth.”

With his retirement, Bowman plans to finally take more vacations. He’ll first head to western Washington for a friend’s son’s graduation and then travel to Oregon wine country.

He’ll still return back to his permanent home of Missoula in time to continue his tradition of playing piano at the Missoula Marathon this month. He plans to continue being a part of the music community.

"Music is so beneficially educational," Bowman said. "It really can change your perspective on history and people and reroute your thoughts to be more inclusive and equitable. That's the real benefit of the arts."

The only thing changing for him now is leaving Morgenroth Music.

“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye,” Bowman said. “But it’s been a great career and I’m going to miss my crew. They are my family.”