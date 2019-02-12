Gary Clark Jr., a guitarist with a cross-genre take on the blues, announced a show at the KettleHouse Amphitheater this summer.
Both KettleHouse and Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater also announced reggae concerts this summer.
The Austin, Texas, guitarist has a new album, "This Land," out on March 1, that Rolling Stone described as "an epic LP that spans stripped-down acoustic country blues, Prince-like epics, dub-reggae jams and more."
His show is Sunday, Sept. 8, at the 4,000-capacity venue in Bonner. Tickets go on sale at at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15. For a Thursday presale, go to logjampresents.com. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50 depending on tier, available at logjampresents.com or 877- 987-6487.
California reggae band Rebelution will play on Sunday, June 30, with three support acts: Collie Buddz, Durand Jones and the Indications, and DJ Mackle.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. For Wednesday presale, go to logjampresents.com. Tickets are $32.50-$37.50, available at logjampresents.com or 877- 987-6487.
Iration, billed as a "reggae-influenced alternative rock band," will bring Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro to Big Sky on Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15, at the brewery, Rockin' Rudy's, 866-468-7624 or ticketweb.com or bigskybrew.com.
Earlier this week, Brad Paisley announced a show there on June 14 with Chris Laine and Riley Green.
The other acts announced for KettleHouse this summer are Grateful Dead tribute act Joe Russo's Almost Dead (June 2); Rain, a Beatles tribute act (June 18); and Norah Jones (July 24, sold out).