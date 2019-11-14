Glow in the dark instruments, African percussion, and steel-drum ska are a few of the elements on the program at the Fall Percussion Concert at the University of Montana, brought to you by the UM Percussion Ensembles and Islanders Steel Band.
The black lights go on at the start of the show for "Lion," a piece inspired by Japanese taiko drumming, according to UM professor Bob LedBetter. As a bonus, they'll break out an oversize Chinese bass drum donated after the International Choral Festival. That's followed by showcases for snare drum , West African mallet and percussion, and a full-ensemble piece.
The second half of the show belongs to the Islanders Steel Band, who perform on steel drums that originated in Trinidad. They'll dip into ska, soca, and a piece by "pan" composer Len "Boogsie" Sharpe.
The concert is Friday, Nov. 15, in the Dennison Theatre on the UM campus. Tickets are $11 general, $6 seniors, and $5 students.