To learn more about the Missoula Area Music Association, go to mama4mt.org.

They hold meetings the first Tuesday of every month at both 7-8 a.m. and 8-9 p.m. at the Break Espresso, 432 N. Higgins Ave.

They're having their first event, "Meet Your MAMA," on Nov. 15 at the new ZACC. They're accepting artist submissions until Sept. 15 at https://bit.ly/2Hyn8T2 and hope to have 30 people join via a $100 donation so they can raise $3,000 and pay the artists, sound engineers, and others a fair wage for the event.