James Elkington, a guitarist and busy collaborator, began writing his last album, "Wintres Woma" as a series of personal sketches, without much intention of releasing them.
"People really do often say that they make music for their enjoyment," he said, adding that "it's been true occasionally with me in the past, but this was the closest thing to that that I've ever done."
After longer terms with bands like the Zincs and the Horse's Ha, Elkington "took quite a layoff so I could really just play guitar in other people's bands," he said in a recent phone interview.
Elkington performs a song from his album, "Wintres Woma," at the Pickathon Old-Growth Sessions.
Born in England and drawn to the open-eared Chicago music scene, Elkington didn't find any shortage of work for his versatile electric and acoustic playing.
He played on two albums by Steve Gunn, "Way Out Weather" (2014) and "Eyes on the Lines" (2016) that marked Gunn as a leading guitarist-songwriter in the folk and rock underground. Elkington played on Chicago indie-rock staple Eleventh Day Dream's "Works for Tomorrow" (2015); instrumental outfit Brokeback's "Illinois River Valley Blues" (2017); two albums by the folk-based Kentucky vocal phenom Joan Shelley: "Over and Even" (2015); and a self-titled album released last year. He also contributed to cult songwriter James Jackson Toth, aka Wooden Wand, on his last record, "Clipper Ship" (2017).
While on the road with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, Elkington said he had time on his hands, and "little song germinations started coming up." He had recently begun playing acoustic guitar in a new tuning, reaching back to 1960s and '70s English folk, and new music began to accrue.
"The idea of actually turning it into an album took about two years of me ignoring it, or just treating it like the kind of doodle that it was," he said.
With encouragement from a respected indie label, he recorded it at Wilco's gear-heaven studio, The Loft, in Chicago.
"I think if the label that put it out, Paradise of Bachelors, hadn't wanted to put it out, I probably wouldn't have played it to anyone else or tried to do anything with it, really. I was that, not nonchalant about it, but I just didn't really need it to necessarily to be out there in the world," he said.
Despite his humble expectations, "Wintres Woma," reached his broadest audience yet, getting positive reviews in Pitchfork, the Guardian and on AllMusic.com.
The album, named after an archaic phrase for "warm winter," opens with the swift-current finger-picking of "Make It Up," in which Elkington's strings are matched by hand percussion. With piano flourishes and warm background vocals, it resembles a fast-paced interpretation of the mood of Nick Drake's classic "Bryter Layter."
He wrote the song in a different tuning than he uses now, and transposing it resulted in the unusual pattern, of the playing, which he called "wonky." He liked the idea of a "speed folk" tune opening the album.
"I'm not sure it actually sounds indicative of how anything else sounds on the record, but, yeah, putting it up front was the only place I could imagine it being," he said.
"Wading the Vapours," with lyrics about "drinkers rolling home," conjures an appropriate late-night atmosphere with circular guitar patterns, a dark cello solo by Chicagoan Tomeka Reid, and upright bass by Nick Macri.
The album closes with yet another surprising shift in sounds. On "Any Afternoon," he conjures a backdrop of sunlit, droning electric guitar and strings for his vocals. Soon singing bowls enter the mix, adding to a meditative, psychedelic mood.
The inventive combination of genres could have something to do with age. Elkington said that now he's in his mid-40s, "there's a lot that I like in music and sometimes it's difficult to know what to include and what not to include and what to put together, but that's one song where I managed to get both of my Bert Jansch problem and my Robert Fripp problem addressed at the same time."
The song seems to point in yet another possible direction for Elkington. Asked about its unique arrangement, he said that when he and bassist Macri play the song live, it's shifted into a "a springboard" for reverb-laden improvisation.
"There's maybe a couple of other songs where we can do that, but particularly that song is one that we really stretch out with, and in so doing that we kind of point in a potential direction that I could take it in, which is a little bit more free-form and less song-oriented, possibly. Which is something that I would like to pursue," he said.
***
Elkington's adopted home of Chicago has informed almost everything he's done, he said.
While he was growing up in England, he played in noise-rock bands and admired both labels and bands (like the Jesus Lizard) from Chicago. He developed an idealized vision of "what Chicago was about, which when I finally got there, it actually turned out to be pretty much true. It was a working town with a very inclusive musical community. Rent was pretty cheap. You didn't have to be working all the time to be able to pay your rent, and I found that within a relatively short of amount of time, I was playing with like-minded musicians and people whose records I bought back in England."
The city has a legendary underground music community where genre borders are ignored.
"It seems like all the folk guys play with the rock guys and the rock guys play with the jazz guys. It's not divided up in the way that it was when I was living in London, it seemed to be," he said. There's a general philosophy that you can "blend different types of music without it being somehow, you know, inconsistent or watered-down or whatever. All of my favorite music is all combinations or syntheses of things that I think are interesting being filtered through one person's sensibilities," he said.
It's a wider view of genre than when he was younger and folk music was sneered at in his circles in England. With time, he found it "resonated with me more."
"That happens to a lot of people — musicians — when they get older. You can't help but be turned into a 360-degree composite of what you've drunk in over the years," he said.
** **
With those sorts of panoramic interests, Elkington has a full calendar of projects, and ideas for more.
After the response to "Wintres Woma," he's planning another solo album, perhaps with Tweedy's son, Spencer on drums. He recently produced an album for Gunn that could be released early next year.
On his prior two albums, Gunn moved from experimental guitar circles into the pages of the New Yorker, courtesy of its re-interpretation of folk and rock.
Regarding the sound of the new album, Elkington said "I'll let you be the judge of that," but added that it was a departure. This time, the songs were "completely mapped out" by the time they reached the studio.
"Not to the point that people couldn't move around within it and come up with stuff and everything, but this was the first time we've had the songs down to the point where Steve could live vocals with the band as he was doing it. So everything has a very immediate feel," he said.
He was speaking from Reykjavik, Iceland, where he's at work on a new album with the singer Joan Shelley, a calm yet intense singer. On prior albums, he contributed music after she'd recorded. Being there in the studio will give him the opportunity to contribute to the arrangements and help with production in a fuller way.
Shelley also brought over Nathan Salsburg, an athletically gifted acoustic fingerpicker. He and Elkington have recorded two instrumental acoustic albums, "Avos" and "Ambsace."
The two have a rapport in their playing, their ideas and desire to leave plenty of space, which sometimes can be hard to find on instrumental guitar albums. Elkington admits that he personally doesn't find a lot of instrumental guitar albums to be interesting — he usually pushes for shorter and fewer sections, less meandering and noodling so they appeal to a broad audience. That concision is common factor in the varied artists he knows.
"Everyone's very good at editing themselves. There's not an awful lot of ego going on. Almost everyone I've got to work with is doing it in service of a song or the music, so we never get too precious about cutting things out," he said.
The duo albums have plenty of variation and some left-field choices. Their 2015 record, "Ambsace," includes a cover of "Fleurette Africaine," a haunting and lovely song written by Duke Ellington and recorded for "Money Jungle," a classic record he recorded with himself on piano, Charles Mingus on bass and Max Roach on drums.
"It's a trio piece, but it's all really Duke Ellington, it's all in his hands, the whole arrangement. And I love how he moves around, how he's kind of testing his sense of harmony all the time," he said.
"I just thought it was so beautiful, like it's a very close cover version. We didn't use much of our own license, I just wanted to hear that arranged for other instruments," he said.
He and Salsburg are planning another album, although it's too early to say too much. As you'd expect, it could be a surprising turn.
"We're not particularly hung up on making it a two-guitar record this time around, so it might be something that we write that we don't play very much on," he said.