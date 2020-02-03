Guns N' Roses announce Missoula concert

Guns N' Roses will play Washington-Grizzly Stadium this summer.

The L.A. rock band will perform in Missoula on Wednesday, Aug. 26, as part of a worldwide stadium tour, according to a news release sent on Monday.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7, at LiveNation.com at 12 p.m. local time. Citi cardholders can take part in a presale Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 p.m. via citientertainment.com.

The current line-up for the tour is listed as frontman Axl Rose, Duff McKagan on bass, Slash on guitar, Dizzy Reed on keyboard, Richard Fortus on rhythm guitar, Frank Ferrer on drums and Melissa Reese on keyboards.

The last band to play Washington-Griz, with a sold-out capacity of around 24,000 fans, was Pearl Jam in August of 2018.

