‘Harp and Soul’ concert to evoke peace and connection through music

“The musicians really had to go the extra mile to make this work and put out this concert,” Tai said. “So it's harder, but I think we are also very grateful that we can still make music and do something in this time.”

When the weather was still warm last fall they performed outside, but the struggle with that was the acoustics weren’t the same without walls and a ceiling and the sound didn’t carry as well.

And since they’ve been back indoors they’ve had to record concerts to stream online, meaning they played through the entire set multiple times over so videographers could take shots from multiple angles. All-in-all COVID-19 has made music-making tricky, but Tai said a lot of other symphonies and orchestras have put a hold on their performances all together, so she’s just happy to be able to keep performing at all.

“I think it's important that we continue the music making both within the orchestra and also in the community, 'cause I think a lot of people really appreciate having the opportunity to listen to concerts at home during this time,” Tai said.

Both musicians described live concerts as full of energy that’s missing without the audience. They can connect with the crowd in a way that just isn’t the same through cameras and screens.