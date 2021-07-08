Hear artists along the Clark Fork River during 'Miles of Music'

Walk or bike next to the Clark Fork River and hear 11 acts along the way during Saturday’s “Miles of Music” on the Milwaukee Trail.

“You’re able to get outside, get on the trails, and then you get live music while being along the river. It just is pretty unique,” said Maria Zepeda, a songwriter (Why We Came West) and executive director of the Montana Area Music Association.

They’ll have staggered start times with sets of 20 to 30 minutes. Just start out at the Madison Street Footbridge at 2 p.m. and head west, veering right to take the forested loop before the Orange Street Bridge and then winding back toward the last stop by the Boone and Crockett Club at 5 p.m.

The acts (see schedule at the bottom) are Jesse, the Ocelot; Julia Key, Teague Goodvoice, Lhanna Writesel, Lady Rose, Leia Sky, Jessica Milo Brinkerhoff, Lyndon Lephil, Elijah Jalil, Dusty the Kid and Complimentary Colors.

The acts are mostly solo or duo, all of whom responded to an open call. They will play unamplified to comply with sound ordinances. Most are songwriters but Writesel, the saxophonist from the group Letter B, and Goodvoice, a Pikuni flute player from Browning, help “spotlight other forms of artistry as well,” Zepeda said.