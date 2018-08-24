Roots Fest

Billy Strings will perform from 6:30-8 p.m. at the River City Roots Festival on West Main Street. Admission is free.

Here's the full schedule for Saturday at Roots Fest:

Music:

The Salamanders, 12:30-2 p.m.

Rapidgrass, 2:30-4 pm

Jon Stickley Trio, 4:30-6 p.m.

Billy Strings, 6:30-8 p.m.

The Infamous Stringdusters, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Other events:

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Saturday markets, downtown Missoula

8:30 a.m.: Four-mile run, East Main

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Family fun festival: Caras Park

11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Art show, Main Street

11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Food court and street bars open, Ryman Street