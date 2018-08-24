Billy Strings, a 25-year-old bluegrass flat-picker, plays acoustic guitar so hard it sounds like he might break a string. The style, much more raw than you usually associate with the word "virtuoso," has something to do with his upbringing and learning to play in two genres.
"I used to be in a metal band, and I played bluegrass growing up, so it's kind of a mix of those two things together and that's what you get," he said in a phone interview earlier this week.
"A lot of bluegrass is really technical, fast stuff. You really gotta know what you're doing to keep up with the tempos and everything. Same thing for metal, really," he said.
He said it can be an endurance test, but it doesn't appear to be a problem for Strings, judging from the rock-grade heaviness of songs like "Meet Me at the Creek" and the title track of his album, "Turmoil & Tinfoil."
Strings, whose given name is William Apostol, moved to Nashville from his native Michigan several years ago to pursue his career. He recorded that first proper full-length in his home state with producer Glenn Brown, who's worked with Greensky Bluegrass. It was released last year and got attention in the Americana-leaning press.
Strings has been touring relentlessly since, including a stop in Missoula on Saturday at the River City Roots Festival (see schedule). It's not his first trip through Montana: He played the Top Hat last summer, opening for Shooter Jennings, and has been on the bill at the Big Sky Big Grass festival at the resort.
Recording the album was tricky at first, Strings said, since he's built his group around live performance.
"A lot of our show is improvisational space, where we just improvise and listen to each other and go off into these uncharted territories," he said. Paring it down for the studio involved a learning curve.
Some songs weren't live staples when "Turmoil" was cut, and have since changed shape over the course of time, to the point he wishes he could re-record them to capture the new ideas.
"All of a sudden, these songs take on little characteristics naturally — without sitting there and customizing and carefully crafting these parts — these riffs happen naturally on stage, and I think those are the best ones. They happened out of instinct, not out of necessity or somebody forcing it," he said.
The current line-up of his band comprises banjo player Billy Failing, who joined up two years ago. Royal Masat is now handling bass. "He's got a great feel. He really digs deep with the feeling of the music, not just the beat and the groove and melodies and stuff, but he cares, emotionally, about the music, which is really important to me," he said.
He describes mandolin player Jarrod Walker as "one of the best mandolin players I've ever heard. I really think he's one of the best out there period," he said.
Without any prompting, he went on to thank his sound engineer, manager, agents, publicist and everyone else behind the scenes who keep the show rolling.
"When I was a little kid I used to read about Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain and Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin and all these epic people, I used to read their biographies and I thought they were so epic, I always wanted to be out on the road making these memories. Somehow I got to a point where I'm able to do that with the help of a lot of people and the encouragement of a lot of people," he said. "It's really made me a happy fellow."
He's writing songs for a follow-up album, with plans to record in January, and is trying to step out of his own way regarding his inner critic.
He aims to "be sincere about it, because I feel like if you really do that, if you really dig deep, if you're honest with yourself about your art, then people can maybe appreciate that and notice it, even if it's obscure," he said.
For now, though, he and his band are touring at the breakneck pace that bluegrass bands do. He guesses that he's only home five days a month at best.
To keep up the energy level, he quit drinking two years ago.
"Not that I even had a problem with it," he said. "When I say that, a lot of people say, 'Well, congratulations,' which I appreciate, but I never was an alcoholic or anything. I didn't see it doing anything positive for me because I would be tired if I stayed up all night doing this or that."
He noticed a difference after conducting a few trials and abstaining on 30-day outings on the road.
"I wouldn't lose my voice. I'd have a lot more energy, and I was just better," he said.
"So what am I doing out here? Am I trying to party and drink or am I trying to be the best musician I can be? I just kicked alcohol out of my life."
It's freed up time for practice, a daily requirement to keep technique up, and get more sleep, which often runs low with the travel time required on tour.
"I keep my head down and play my guitar and just try to get better. Every day. It's like, you don't even notice the progress until a couple of years go by and then you go like, 'I'm getting a little better,' you know. Just a little bit," he said.