TubaChristmas at Southgate Mall
(Friday, Dec. 13)
Local tubists and euphoniumists of all ages and skill levels will perform on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Southgate Mall. Participants will rehearse from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. earlier in the day.
The 30th annual event includes traditional Christmas carols specially composed for tuba and euphoniums and features "staff arranger" Mike Rosbarksy and singers from the Mendelssohn Club with Dean Peterson. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit tubachristmas.com.
Missoula Community Chorus, “Sleep Rhythms & Holiday Dreams”
(Friday, Dec. 13)
The Missoula Community Chorus presents “Sleep Rhythms & Holiday Dreams” at St. Anthony’s Church in Missoula.
The show features the MCC, the Chamber Chorale and the newly formed Women’s Ensemble under the direction of Jenny Skrivseth. The event is also a chance to meet new artistic director Coreen Duffy.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased online at missoulachorus.org or on the night of the show.
University of Montana Jazz Program Annual Holiday Swing
(Saturday, Dec. 14)
The UM Jazz Program partners with the Downtown Dance Collective for its eighth annual Holiday Swing featuring guest artist Erica von Kleist, Zootown Cabaret and the UM Jazz Ensemble I under the direction of Rob Tapper and new jazz faculty Jeff Troxel (guitar) and Tommy Sciple (bass).
Von Kleist, a woodwind artist based in Whitefish, attended Juilliard and has performed at the Lincoln Center among other top venues. Meet her at a "Meet the Artist" reception following the 9 p.m. set in the Florence Building hosted by the Second Set Restaurant.
Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows cost $20 for general admission, $150 for general tables and $250 for sponsorship tables. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show cost $10 for general admission, $30 for families of four or more, and children under 3 are free. All ages are welcome at the 2 p.m. show.
The event raises money for the UM Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, UM jazz scholarships and the UM Jazz Program.
For tickets and information, call the Downtown Dance Collective at 406-360-8763 or visit ddcmontana.com.
John Floridis Winter Benefit Concerts
(Saturday, Dec. 14)
Missoula singer-songwriter and guitarist John Floridis will be joined by percussionist Ed Stalling and other guest artists for his annual benefit concert series.
Floridis and his guests will perform songs from Floridis’ holiday season releases, “December’s Quiet Joy” and “The Peaceful Season.”
The first show includes violinist Amelia Thornton and runs from 7-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 at the Longstaff House.
All proceeds will go to Soft Landing Missoula and a suggested donation of $20 is strongly encouraged. The event is sponsored by Clearwater Credit Union.
For information, visit longstaffhouse.com.
Here's the rest of the tour dates in our area:
• Friday, Dec. 20: Floridis will be joined by bassist Travis Yost at 8 p.m. at the Roxy Theater to benefit the Poverello Center. Tickets can be purchased at theroxytheater.org.
• Saturday, Dec. 21: Floridis will play at 5 p.m. at Imagine Nation Brewing to benefit Missoula Youth Homes. For more information, visit https://imaginenationbrewing.com/.
• Sunday, Dec. 22: Joan Zen will join Floridis at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church to benefit Missoula Interfaith Collaborative. For more information, visit firstumcmissoula.org/.
Treasure State Chorale Christmas Concert
(Sunday, Dec. 15)
The Treasure State Chorale presents its holiday performance at St. Anthony’s Church in Missoula. This year’s theme is “Sing We Now of Christmas” under the direction of Phil Harris and includes seasonal music from a variety of genres.
The second half of the show will tell the story of the birth of Christ and will feature jazz songs, Baroque music and everything in between. The concert closes with a candlelit ceremony.
The program is free and open to the public, although donations are encouraged. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 3.
In the Darkness, A Light Shines: A Festival of Lessons and Carols at UCC
(Sunday, Dec. 15)
University Congregational Church of Missoula's Music Ministry, Choir and Orchestra performs Joseph M. Martin's Festival of Carols. This cantata incorporates 20 classic carols in addition to new seasonal selections.
The performance is set for 3:30 p.m.
“Holiday Magic” at the Wilma
(Wednesday, Dec. 18)
Magician Adam Trent brings wonder and illusion to The Wilma. Trent inaugurated the first three years of Broadway hit show “The Illusionists” and has since taken his talent on tour.
The immersive show of magic, comedy and music showcases Trent’s signature “futuristic” brand of magic. He’s been featured on Ellen, America’s Got Talent, The Today Show, Rachael Ray and the Disney Channel.
He’ll be joined by special guest, "America’s Got Talent" finalist, singer-songwriter Evie Claire.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets range from $27.50 to $35 for the all-ages show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit logjampresents.com.