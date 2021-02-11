Hope and playfulness abound in local musician’s new album ‘Mental Picture’

Despite its setbacks, the pandemic did give Farmer a lot of time to write and record his album. He credits his partner Smai for supporting him through the process. Her and his dog Lucy, named for the Beatles song “Lucy and the Sky of Diamonds,” were his muses. He said he knew a song was bad if Lucy left the studio and it was good if she laid under the piano.

The album’s namesake, its fourth song “Mental Picture,” was influenced by Farmer’s father, who died in 2016.

“I was looking through some of his journals and I found a couple of poems he had written that were about this idea of taking a mental picture and a whole song was born from it,” Farmer said. “I really loved the song and the notion of standing still and kind of taking everything in.”

Farmer thought the title really encompassed his whole album, which was largely inspired by his father’s memory and was his way of honoring the man who was once his biggest fan.

“He encouraged me when I was young, he bought me my first keyboard, he would attend every performance and concert and he always told me to follow my passion, follow my dreams,” Farmer said.