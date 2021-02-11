Hope and playfulness abound in local musician’s new album ‘Mental Picture’

The jaunty beats of the new album “Mental Picture” leaves its listeners with a sense of childlike wonder, hope and the echo of the lyrics, “I will take a mental picture to keep me company” in their head for hours.
Missoula musician Josh Farmer released his first solo album “Mental Picture” last month. He’s excited to have finished the project and he’s been overjoyed to hear back from people who’ve bought it and enjoyed it.
Farmer has been a well-known figure in Missoula’s music scene for the past decade, evidenced by his performances with the Josh Farmer Band and his founding of the PURA VIDA Community Chorus and Missoula Kids Choir.
He was devastated when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year and halted in-person musical programming and events.
“It’s a great loss. I miss it deeply,” Farmer said. “But on a hopeful note, I do feel like when we come back together it’s going to feel that much more special and I think we’re gaining this appreciation for community even more so now that we’ve had it taken away.”
Luckily, the band had recorded most of the instrumentals for the album in December 2019, so Farmer was the only one who had to go into the recording studio. Jesse Christian was on bass and brothers Chex and Drew Barker covered drums and percussion. He also had help mixing and mastering the album from Brandon Zimmer.
Despite its setbacks, the pandemic did give Farmer a lot of time to write and record his album. He credits his partner Smai for supporting him through the process. Her and his dog Lucy, named for the Beatles song “Lucy and the Sky of Diamonds,” were his muses. He said he knew a song was bad if Lucy left the studio and it was good if she laid under the piano.
The album’s namesake, its fourth song “Mental Picture,” was influenced by Farmer’s father, who died in 2016.
“I was looking through some of his journals and I found a couple of poems he had written that were about this idea of taking a mental picture and a whole song was born from it,” Farmer said. “I really loved the song and the notion of standing still and kind of taking everything in.”
Farmer thought the title really encompassed his whole album, which was largely inspired by his father’s memory and was his way of honoring the man who was once his biggest fan.
“He encouraged me when I was young, he bought me my first keyboard, he would attend every performance and concert and he always told me to follow my passion, follow my dreams,” Farmer said.
Farmer was searching for his musical voice while writing this album, and he thinks he’s beginning to find it. It’s playful and honest and drowning in creative energy. He isn’t bound by any expectations. He uses all of his tools to explore the depth of his relationship with his father and the musical journey he’s been on his whole life.
He said one of the things that makes his music unique is the childlike spirit behind it, something he credits to how his father raised him. He loves kids, part of why he enjoys working with the children's choirs and bands, and that love is infused in the playfulness of his music.
He isn’t bound by any one musical genre either. He plays with jazz, R&B, folk, pop, gospel, soul and improvisation.
But not every song in his album is upbeat. In particular, the song “Suicidal” delves into the most complex subject of the whole album. His dad died by suicide and Farmer said a big part of finding his musical voice was coming to terms with that loss.
The song opens with the line “did you escape all of your demons that you battled when you were here?”
And throughout the song Farmer poses questions to his lost father, while finding some solace in the love he knew they shared. In the middle of the seven and a half minute song, the longest in the album, there is a rap section where he talked about his search for his voice.
Even though the song explores a complex and tragic subject, it doesn’t leave the listener feeling sad, but rather strangely hopeful.
He hopes he can help raise awareness of the problem, which is prevalent in Montana where nearly 29 out of every 100,000 people died by suicide in 2017, accrording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Farmer himself was born and raised in Montana. He briefly went to New York City to study music at New York University when he was 18. But he didn’t stay in the big city long and instead headed to Missoula to study at the University of Montana. While he never finished his music degree, his musical career did launch in Missoula and it’s been home ever since.
He does remember one day in particular walking down the New York City streets with his headphones in after Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida” had just released and he thought “ah man, if someday I can have a full album out with like a full amount of songs then I will know that I’ve come full circle.”
Now, not only has he released albums with his band, but he’s released his first full solo album.
He’s always had a difficult time finishing projects, it was never hard to start them though. So, when he sat down to start “Mental Picture” last year he put a sign above his music station that said “finish things.” And now that he’s completed this major project and his younger self’s dreams he’s replaced it with the question “what does success mean to me?”
To listen to “Mental Picture” buy the album on Bandcamp and for more behind-the-scenes content and unreleased music support Josh Farmer on his Patreon.