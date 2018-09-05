This is the way Hermina Jean Harold starts the story of how her new EP “Hot Grey” came to be, from about five years ago:
“It really started when my old band Butter was approached by a mysterious white-collar criminal lawyer from France," the Missoula songwriter said.
The lawyer apparently produced music on the side, Harold said, and paid for Butter to record demo tracks for an album. He also was interested in having them play at Formula 1 Grand Prix events.
Harold flew to France to meet the lawyer and said he was nice, but she was still uncomfortable with the process.
“A lot of it just didn’t really make sense,” Harold said. “And I didn’t want to play at Formula 1 race events.”
So the deal died, and then Butter broke up, leaving Harold with a handful of songs she decided, over time, to record under her own name, Hermina Jean.
“Hot Grey” is five tracks of morose, thoughtful alt-country indie-folk, anchored by Harold’s contrasting lyrics and throaty voice, reminiscent of Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, or in places, of country singer Nikki Lane.
The first two tracks, “Sea Floor” and “Hi,” amble through in 6/8 time, lyrics touching on Harold’s “impostor syndrome,” breakups and moving on.
“August,” a rumination on growing older and the accompanying shifts in perspective, from the sun, to the summer, to time itself, was partially inspired by the smoky ends to summer Montanans are now familiar with.
“The August hellscape of Montana,” as Harold put it. “August is often a time to get through instead of to enjoy.”
The main brunt of the song comes from Harold’s noticing how fast time seems to pass the older she gets.
“Whatever month it is, it’s almost August again/whatever time it is, it’s almost that time again”
Smoky summers also contributed to the album title, “Hot Grey.”
“The music is kind of depressing, kind of heavy,” Harold said. “It felt like melting asphalt or smoky air.”
The closer, “I Know Nothing,” ends with a soaring chorus of those words that Harold takes as a dismal plea or uplifting mantra, depending on the day.
The song was written after an old friend died of cancer, Harold said, and the accompanying emotional ache of wondering what happens after that death brought about the chorus lyric.
“I feel like the mantra ‘I Know Nothing’ is both sad and kind of liberating,” she said. “If you hear positivity coming out of that … it’s neither good nor bad, but it’s true as far as death goes.”
But Harold wants listeners to take their own meaning from her songs, feeling a little uncomfortable even with this amount of explanation.
She purposefully writes somewhat vaguely, to encourage interpretation, although some of the best lyrics on the record are borne of specificity that slices through the music, like the chorus on “Hi.”
“Were you calling just to say hi?/was there something else on your mind?
My love is a little lost/not the same, but it’s not gone.”
Don’t let those moments distract you from the pleasures of singer-songwriter guile — try and pick out the tune Harold said is “written from the perspective of the ground,” specifically earth from the Hi-Line of Montana.
Harold’s backing band – made up of Jenny Fawcett on violin and harmonies, Ryan Scott on bass, Martin McCain on drums, Gabe Sweeney on keyboards and Travis Yost with a little bit of everything — are aces, filling out Harold’s singer-songwriter material with impressive (but not overwhelming) elan.
Scott’s bass line (along with Sweeney’s keyboard touches) on “hi,” are a highlight, as are Fawcett’s harmonies, and the special appearance by Gibson Hartwell and his pedal steel on the album closer “I Know Nothing” brings a lush resonance to the sad-sweet anthem.
Harold will play the EP with a full band at her album release party at The Roxy Theater on Sunday, where she’ll be joined by the Marshall Dorothy Granger band and Writ Large.