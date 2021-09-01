Indie-pop act cancels Montana shows due to ban on COVID safety measures

Indie-pop act Tennis has canceled its two upcoming Montana concerts, citing the inability to have COVID safety measures for audience members.

“All of our shows will require proof of vaccination OR a negative covid test (within 72 hours) for admission,” the band wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Unfortunately Montana won’t allow us to take these basic safety measures, so we’ve had to cancel our shows in Bozeman and Missoula.”

Montana was the only state cited in the post. In April, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show they’ve been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 to enter a business or get service, with some exceptions. Last session, the Montana Legislature also passed a law that bans employers from setting vaccine mandates for its workers.

