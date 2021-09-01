Indie-pop act cancels Montana shows due to ban on COVID safety measures

Indie-pop act Tennis has canceled its two upcoming Montana concerts, citing the inability to have COVID safety measures for audience members.
“All of our shows will require proof of vaccination OR a negative covid test (within 72 hours) for admission,” the band wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Unfortunately Montana won’t allow us to take these basic safety measures, so we’ve had to cancel our shows in Bozeman and Missoula.”
Montana was the only state cited in the post. In April, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show they’ve been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 to enter a business or get service, with some exceptions. Last session, the Montana Legislature also passed a law that bans employers from setting vaccine mandates for its workers.
Tennis had been scheduled to play on Sept. 29 at the Wilma and Sept. 28 at the Elm in Bozeman, both of which are owned by Logjam Presents, as part of a national tour. Refunds are available at either logjampresents.com or the point of purchase. Logjam has not responded to a request for comment.
Tennis is among a number of acts and venues around the U.S. that have begun requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests as the delta variant has caused rising case counts.
In July, Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jason Isbell performed at the outdoor Under the Big Sky Music and Arts Festival in Whitefish. Now, he requires proof of vaccination or a negative test at each venue and canceled a show in Houston that wouldn’t accommodate that. Acts ranging from Phish to Counting Crows, Dave Matthews Band and Yo La Tengo also set a similar bar to attend their concerts.
The two major live music production companies, Live Nation and AEG, have announced rules as well in areas where it’s legal, with other caveats, that will go into effect next month.
Numerous acts have chosen to cancel their tours outright, including Garth Brooks, Limp Bizkit, Nine Inch Nails, BTS and Florida Georgia Line.