Izaak Opatz covers country hits on new album

“In these songs that was something I wanted to do when we came up with the idea, just remind people that these are really human stories sung by humans and that there’s a lot of the feeling of indie stuff in these songs.”

Opatz said that the songs were recorded this summer while being back on weekends from his trail job in Glacier National Park.

“I took three summers off and didn’t really expect to go back. This summer, we had a couple tours booked and weren’t able to do those and then the record got pushed so it just seemed a good time to go back and there wasn’t much else I was gonna be able to do this summer.”

He said that anybody who works outside hums to themselves and probably invents and loses different melodies every day. While he writes his songs inside, his work outside influences them.

“We’re still using nature to explain how we feel and how things are going. The control we do or don’t have over things. I still try to get out and hike.”

Making the cover album was something he had talked about doing before the pandemic, but doesn't know if it would have happened if his other solo record didn’t get pushed back along with the touring.