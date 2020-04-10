Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol: A Montana band for the bar or the car stereo

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol hold a kind of dual citizenship that certain Montana bands have: country, blues and rock ’n’ roll that feel at home in a bar as well as on a road trip or the backyard when the lyrics get a more clear-eyed reading.

The band, formed about three years ago, has logged thousands of miles a year, playing venues like the Murray in Livingston, the Remington in Whitefish and the Union Club in Missoula. The last one on that list is an impressive gig for a younger band, since performers are expected to keep a crowd on the floor over the course of a four-hour gig.

The songs on their full-length debut, “Last Rain of the Summer,” seem like naturals for that bar, where a song’s appeal needs to cross an almost absurdly broad demographic: college students all the way to middle-aged folks out to dance.

And that’s while maintaining its own goals, too.

"That's the balance that we're after. On the one hand to be a fun rock 'n' roll band that people can go out on a Friday night and have a good time but also, like, satisfies my desire to write literary, intelligent music," Holte said.