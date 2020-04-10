Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol: A Montana band for the bar or the car stereo

Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol hold a kind of dual citizenship that certain Montana bands have: country, blues and rock ’n’ roll that feel at home in a bar as well as on a road trip or the backyard when the lyrics get a more clear-eyed reading.
The band, formed about three years ago, has logged thousands of miles a year, playing venues like the Murray in Livingston, the Remington in Whitefish and the Union Club in Missoula. The last one on that list is an impressive gig for a younger band, since performers are expected to keep a crowd on the floor over the course of a four-hour gig.
The songs on their full-length debut, “Last Rain of the Summer,” seem like naturals for that bar, where a song’s appeal needs to cross an almost absurdly broad demographic: college students all the way to middle-aged folks out to dance.
And that’s while maintaining its own goals, too.
"That's the balance that we're after. On the one hand to be a fun rock 'n' roll band that people can go out on a Friday night and have a good time but also, like, satisfies my desire to write literary, intelligent music," Holte said.
The tunes and the band seem like they’ve put in hours and miles. Holte has a classic, stoic-sounding country voice that he can also flex into 1970s blues emoting. The band, Tyson Gerhardt (guitar, vocals), Marko Capoferri (bass, vocals) and Brian Tremper (drums, keys), can switch it up among acoustic, blue-sky country with tightly written lyrics (“Mercy”) to gnarly blues-rock (“Death Knell Blues”).
Holte (pronounced "holt-y") lives in Missoula during the winter off-season from his job as wilderness ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, based out of Lincoln, primarily packing livestock in the backcountry.
He moved here from Minneapolis to study at the University of Montana, where he took English classes while getting an environmental studies degree. He was fascinated by a few different writers and the clubs that formed around them: the Texas songwriter Townes Van Zandt and his acolytes Steve Earle and Rodney Crowell; and the poet Richard Hugo and Montana writers who orbited around him, such as James Welch. He counts Ivan Doig's "This House of Sky" among his favorite books to this day.
"That's the club. I don't know if I nailed it on this record or not, but it's kind of that club that I aspire to be a part of," he said.
Tunes like "Mercy" and "Aspens" sound like they were written by someone who's put windshield time ("drinking coffee and inner monologuing is the fun part of writing") and the more mundane part ("at a desk with piles of notes, you know, pounding out syllables till they all fit").
In "Aspens," he reels off memorable but casual lines like these:
"Then the feeling fades to silhouettes, like distance always does
Swifter than the shadow of a hawk across the sun
While your life plays out in picture frames of a purple pastel mountain range
And the sea reflects a sky that never was."
The songs, some of which date back years and some to the night before the sessions, were cut quickly in a weekend at Soundcolor Studios in Livingston. The album release itself, however, has been weird, to put it lightly, because of the coronavirus and government mandates on social distancing, including bar closures. The group had planned a series of shows around Montana and paid for a run of CDs, since they make more money on hard copies, even in fading mediums, than they do from streaming services.
After a show at Lewis and Clark Brewing in Helena on Friday, March 13, they canceled the remaining dates, including stops at the Attic in Livingston, an opening gig at the Pub Station in Billings, and the Union.
"The world's not ending. There will be time enough to do that down the line," he said.
However, listener sympathy has buoyed them to a certain degree. "I sold a hundred copies of the CD so far, which is not an impressive number but more than I've ever sold before, and in two weeks' time," he said, adding he's actually "paying rent with music money" for the first time in his life.
