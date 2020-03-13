Jazz festival to keep Django's jazz spirit alive

Update: The festival has been postponed due to concerns about coronavirus, but the farmers market show may go on if the market is open, and Night Blooming Jasmine are still playing at Imagine Nation. See the "if you go" box at the end of this article.

Bands from around Montana and a few guests from Seattle are descending on Missoula on March 21-22 at four venues for the Big Sky Django Jazz Festival, where they'll help keep the tradition of the guitarist's Hot Club-style jazz alive.

"This festival has really developed a community of musicians who are trying to make this scene more relevant to people, and we're also attracting some really heavy hitters within the scene," said Geoffrey Taylor, the festival coordinator and bandleader of Night Blooming Jasmine, a Missoula group.

The genre, which is well established and instantly recognizable, happens to have groups that play at a high level in four Montana cities. Besides his band, you can hear the Rimrock Hot Club, the Cottonwood Club of Helena, and Montana Manouche of Bozeman.

Two guests, Toby Hansen and Scott Adams, are bringing the genre's accordion flavor from Seattle. Next year, they're looking to bring in Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis, an internationally recognized artist in the genre.