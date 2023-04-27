The full breadth of Missoula’s jazz talent will be taking turns on stage all weekend for Jazzoula, Missoula’s community jazz festival.

The festival has over two decades of history bringing Missoula’s jazz musicians together to play and perform for the community. Through the years the event has grown and evolved into the three-night experience it is now.

A mission of the festival has always been to highlight the diversity of jazz musicians in Missoula, according to Kimberlee Carlson, the festival’s creative director. Almost all of the bands are Missoula-based or have ties to the city.

When the festival was just starting out, musicians would sign up to play in random order. Now, Carlson carefully curates the list so that every night the audience has an opportunity to hear different genres of jazz. Django jazz, swing, blues, fusion, experimental, funk and soul will all find a place on the stage this year.

Every night, five different bands will take to the stage in turn, each for a 30-minute set. A short, concentrated set gives each band the opportunity to bring their best, Carlson said.

When curating the musician list for each night, Carlson also considers what instruments will be highlighted. Staggering bands that more heavily feature certain instruments can help to keep a jazz-filled evening more “balanced.”

“We like to present such a variety of jazz that people can maybe lock onto something about it that speaks to them,” Carlson said.

With jazz so often being deemed an “acquired taste,” keeping the evening diverse and accessible to everyone in the audience is important, Carlson said.

Missoula is also lucky to have jazz musicians that span generations and each evening will be a multi-generational experience. Friday’s lineup exemplifies this with long-time jazz musicians like Chuck Florence as well as the college-aged group, the Skyler Mendell Sextet.

The six-piece group features Skyler Mendell on the trumpet and Carlson described the group’s music and skill as “goose-bumpy.”

“To say they are proficient is an understatement,” Carlson said.

Going on right before the group will be Patti Nolan and the Undeniables, a five-piece band that specializes in jazz classics and standards.

Singing the standards is something the band’s singer, Patti Nolan, has always been passionate about.

Nolan grew up in Missoula and is a Hellgate High School graduate. She ended up living much of her adult life in New York City, where she performed as a singer and honed her musical talents playing with and learning from renowned musicians.

After retirement Nolan returned to Missoula and jumped right into the music scene. She formed Patti Nolan and the Undeniables in 2019 with bassist Pete Hand and drummer Ed Stalling. The band later pulled in pianist, flutist, and trumpist, Ben Schuberg, as well as Graeme Pletscher on saxophone.

Nolan coins herself as someone who is “keeping the classics alive and the standards alive.” Her sets can include songs by some of the great early jazz women including Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn and Billie Holiday.

“Her classic approach to material and her elegant vocal tone make her a perfect fit with Jazzoula mining the great American songbook,” Carlson said.

Outside of the music, Nolan likes to weave in narratives and stories about the songs and when they were written. Her storytelling can include fun banter mixed with a brief musical history lesson, which she says she tries to prepare beforehand.

“I think what it does is it brings people in,” Nolan said. “It connects the audience with the music.”

Nolan will also be bringing her New York-inspired flavor with her well-dressed performance. Looking the part is a way for Nolan to honor the formality of jazz as well as to pay homage to the opportunity to perform for other people.

“For me, it’s just an honor to be able to stand in front of an audience and be able to perform,” Nolan said.