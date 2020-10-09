John Luther Adams composes new music for the Montana landscape

“We should go forth on the shortest walk, perchance, in the spirit of undying adventure, never to return, prepared to send back our embalmed hearts only as relics to our desolate kingdoms. If you are ready to leave father and mother, and brother and sister, and wife and child and friends, and never see them again — if you have paid your debts, and made your will, and settled all your affairs, and are a free man — then you are ready for a walk.”
— Henry David Thoreau, “Walking”
John Luther Adams, who spends as much of his life as he can outdoors or composing, wants his music to sound expansive and mysterious as the mountains, tundra or a desert, a “strange, beautiful, sometimes frightening place that I can get lost in,” he said.
Now 67, the composer has written music that shows awe and reverence without nostalgia in many places, including Alaska, where he lived for 40 years, and now, Montana.
Last month, he and the JACK Quartet released an album, “Lines Made By Walking,” featuring two string quartets. He created the title piece at the 12,000-acre Tippet Rise Art Center north of Red Lodge, looking out over the beautiful but daunting silhouette of the Beartooth Mountains.
“In a way, the music just kind of grew out of the ground,” he said. He would write in the morning, followed by hikes around the ranch’s grassy canyons, which are periodically complemented by towering, otherworldly sculptures made of materials like trees, steel and concrete.
He loves the way music and art seem to come “back to the earth" out there. “That’s what my life’s work is all about,” he said.
***
Adams moved to Alaska in the 1970s when he was in his 20s to be an environmental activist, including stints in remote sections of the state. Since then, his music has been as just intertwined with nature as his biography. Hearing a wood thrush was a “lightning strike” moment that he’s followed, he said in a phone interview.
"The very earliest pieces in my catalog are settings of birdsongs, and it’s just been this continual process of this journey of discovery ever since," he said.
He's spent as much time as he can outside, or indoors, writing.
“My idea has been to live and work on the margins of my culture, and if possible, to draw my music directly from the earth, as unmediated as possible by musical history or human culture, which is, you know, a patently ridiculous idea, but has served me very, very well,” he said. It’s a long journey that he’s recounted in “Silences So Deep,” a memoir published earlier this month.
His music, sometimes written to approximate the timeless cold of winter in a far corner of the U.S., gradually found an audience outside. In 2014, “Become Ocean,” a beautiful but often deliberately destabilizing symphonic work that can be interpreted as a statement on the climate crisis, won a Pulitzer and a Grammy. Alex Ross, the classical critic for the New Yorker, said “it may be the loveliest apocalypse in musical history.”
While Adams produced music at a steady pace, there was one form — the string quartet — that seemed too traditional for him. He laughs when he says his younger self would have “snarled” at the idea. After meeting the JACK Quartet about seven years ago, he realized there was a newer generation of ensembles that could help him realize almost any sound that he could ask of them.
The scale of a string quartet is different, too. He said he writes works for large ensembles, made for outdoor performances, and symphonic pieces for large concert halls. With the quartet, he’s learned to love “this condensed form, this intense, intimate medium of the string quartet.” He also began to write with a musical device he hadn’t used before — counterpoint — the simultaneous melodic lines that you can hear in the title piece.
"It’s right in the title. It’s all about polyphony, about counterpoint, and that’s something I’ve come to relatively late through the string quartet, and through the JACK. I love those guys," he said.
The group, comprising Christopher Otto and Austin Wulliman on violin, John Pickford Richards on viola, and Jay Campbell on cello, had been pursuing projects with Adams for years before one came to fruition.
It’s like “the perfect storm,” Richards said, when a composer’s music has depth and complexity but is also “approachable and accessible.”
Richards said Adams has “crystal-clear concepts and processes for his pieces,” and they’ve been able to develop a common language and become personally invested in the meanings behind the music.
“To be able to have that relationship and to develop new work, especially in a beautiful place, means the world to us,” Richards said.
====
Tippet’s founders, Peter and Kathy Halstead, are musicians and visual artists in that order, and designed the center to include both. It’s a sculpture park with on-site performance venues, including one that can double as a recording studio.
They commissioned Adams to write a new quartet, and he and his wife, Cynthia, spent spring through fall of 2018 there. In the mornings, he would compose, then take long hikes in the afternoon and evenings on the center grounds — where roads and trails wind in a miles-long loop with stops at large-scale contemporary art sculptures framed by the mountains. Then he’d have dinner, go to bed, and repeat the process.
“I really felt as though the music was coming not so much out of my fingers so much as it was out of my feet, crossing that open ground at three miles an hour,” he said.
A devoted outdoorsman, he said “walking is a central part of not just my exercise and daily life” but of his work, in a fundamental way. While writing, he revisited Henry David Thoreau’s essay “Walking,” with its arguments for the particular benefits of getting outside.
Any hiker can hear it clearly on the album in its gradual, repeated phrases and slowly unfolding awe. “Lines Made By Walking” comprises three movements that he says are “evocative of,” but not directly illustrative of any specific trek. In the first section, “Up the Mountain,” the strings play similar melodies at different speeds, Richards said.
“We’re walking with each other, and we intersect with each other at different points. Sometimes we all intersect with each other and other times, only two or three of us will intersect,” he said.
In Adams' view, “the lines are always ascending, ascending, ascending, so it is like going up the mountain as the title suggests, and there’s a kind of anticipation, excitement, and even euphoria in that opening movement that we feel when we’re going out for a climb and we’re fresh,” Adams said. He also implies the idea of false summits, as you reach what you think is the high point, only to see another ahead of you. The second section is “Along the Ridges,” where Adams attempted to simulate “a feeling of floating, of being suspended.” The final section, “Down the Mountain,” reverses the course of the first, with a mood of “almost wistfulness and sadness” as the trail inevitably terminates.
While the idea occurred to him in Chile, and it’s informed by his life in Alaska, and it came from Montana, he hopes that anyone, anywhere can relate to it. “It’s a musical landscape in which you can have your own hike,” he said.
The second piece, “untouched,” was composed in 2016 but remained unrecorded until now. Like his very first quartet, “The Wind in High Places,” it relies on ethereal harmonics — high-pitched ghostly tones made without depressing the strings on the fingerboard, that probably sound more familiar to casual listeners like electronic music than they’d expect from a 24-minute string quartet.
Whatever biting tones you hear in the upper register are likely rooted in the sharpness of cold air. The concept occurred to him decades ago when he was working out on the coastal tundra and playing with an aeolian harp, which generates the series of natural harmonics through wind energy.
“It’s just the harmonic series, which is all around us all of the time, and once you start hearing it, you can’t stop,” he said. “Untouched” is much more understated and enigmatic, without the legible arc of “Lines.”
The piece was premiered in August of 2019, and then they returned for a week in February to record.
Adams said if he had his way, he would record all of his music at the Tippet hall, which was professionally designed for live performance by classical instruments. As someone who grew up on vinyl, he loves making recordings. “It was an essential part of my coming of age as a musician,” he said, particularly during the years he lived in a cabin in Alaska. While there’s no substitute for a live concert, those are “a rare and special thing,” and he knows most people may only hear his music in a recording. He’s written two more quartets since “Lines,” and has sketches for an eighth, possibly long-form piece, all with the JACK Quartet in mind.
Titles like “Become Ocean” and “untouched” could imply that he’s still advocating, but he hedges regarding the effect he’d like to have on listeners. After decades of working in environmental activism, he felt he had to make a choice between that and art. He decided that “culture can matter every bit as much as activism,” and in some cases be more influential — politics follows creative thought, which include the arts, culture and science, and not the other way around. The art has to come first or you’ve failed on both fronts.
He’s been trying to make good on that leap ever since, hoping that despite what he called his generation’s failures, that he can leave some “comfort, solace, inspiration [and] practical use to someone who will change the world,” he said.
Over the years, he said he’s developed sets of techniques, tricks and concepts that allow him to write something he hasn’t heard before. He doesn’t listen to very much music, including his own.
It’s often slow and methodical, but it amounts to a way to “get at something ineffable, something inexpressible.”
“It’s not about me, and that’s why I’ve given my life to music. Because it’s bigger than I am. It’s more mysterious than I can fathom. The music always knows more than I do,” he said.
