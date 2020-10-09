John Luther Adams composes new music for the Montana landscape

Any hiker can hear it clearly on the album in its gradual, repeated phrases and slowly unfolding awe. “Lines Made By Walking” comprises three movements that he says are “evocative of,” but not directly illustrative of any specific trek. In the first section, “Up the Mountain,” the strings play similar melodies at different speeds, Richards said.

“We’re walking with each other, and we intersect with each other at different points. Sometimes we all intersect with each other and other times, only two or three of us will intersect,” he said.

In Adams' view, “the lines are always ascending, ascending, ascending, so it is like going up the mountain as the title suggests, and there’s a kind of anticipation, excitement, and even euphoria in that opening movement that we feel when we’re going out for a climb and we’re fresh,” Adams said. He also implies the idea of false summits, as you reach what you think is the high point, only to see another ahead of you. The second section is “Along the Ridges,” where Adams attempted to simulate “a feeling of floating, of being suspended.” The final section, “Down the Mountain,” reverses the course of the first, with a mood of “almost wistfulness and sadness” as the trail inevitably terminates.