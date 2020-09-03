KBGA lines up Birthday Bash livestreams every Friday this month

It agreed to host as a co-sponsor after discussing safety measures around a livestream, said co-owner Fernanda Krum.

“We thought that this is a great opportunity to somehow host a community event that is not bringing [risk], or very minimal risk to the community” while still supporting the station.

Before the pandemic, the brewery hosted five to six community events a week, frequently with nonprofits or community groups, plus live music two to four times a week.

They closed their community event space because of the potential risk, and the taproom as well. They did keep the taproom open to customers who want to buy cans of beer to go, and the patio along the river is open, sometimes with a small Irish combo playing music.

Krum said they still receive some inquiries about events and bands, but most people have come to understand their stance. The livestreams, though, are a way to continue supporting the station, and through it, musicians.

During the KBGA sessions, no one will be in the taproom except for the performers and the one or two people taking care of sound and video. They’ll keep the windows and the doors open, and people can listen on the patio, where there will also be a projection screen.