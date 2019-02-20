College radio station KBGA is putting on its annual fundraiser with a heap of events scheduled for the week of Feb. 24-March 2.
The Radiothon features several benefit sales: the kickoff party from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Imagine Nation Brewery and Wednesday’s Pint night at Northside KettleHouse, where a dollar from every drink goes to KBGA. On Feb. 23, 10 percent of all purchases at Bathing Beauties Beads will go to the station.
As per usual, direct donations come with the opportunity to pick up some unique KBGA swag, with T-shirt designs by local artists (previous years' designs have been by Joshua Bacha and Max Mahn) and the ever-popular branded satin jacket.
Friday, March 1, the station will host a Friends of KBGA art show at the Public House, before EndofThon Saturday night, to be held at the Badlander.
Seattle duo the Black Tones will headline Endofthon, bringing their garage/blues/punk act featuring twins Cedric Walker (drums) and Eva Walker (vocals, guitar).
Locals Go Hibiki, Charcoal Squids and Bombshell Nightlight will fill out the rest of the bill, a night of musical whiplash that really only makes sense in Missoula.
A prospective conversation between roommates the night of Endofthon:
“I’m heading down to Endofthon, wanna go?”
“What bands are playing?”
“Oh, you know, Go Hibiki, Charcoal Squids and a band from Seattle. And another local band called Bombshell Nightlight.”
“What kind of music is that?”
“Uh, one is Punk, another plays psych rock, Bombshell Nightlight is shoegaze-y, and the Seattle band is like garage blues, but not from two white guys with beards.”
“Wow, what a lineup! I’m in. How much is it?”
“Cover is $8. And it’s at the Badlander, not Monk’s.”
“Hmmm, this gets better and better. Let me grab my coat.”
The money from this year’s Radiothon will go toward general station support, as well as continuing funding of KBGA’s participation in Flagship after-school programs.
The annual polar plunge — scheduled for Feb. 25 — will see a number of KBGA staff members dip into the frozen Clark Fork River depending on how much of the $20,000 goal has been raised so far.
And, most important, the tattoo challenge, sponsored by Bound By Glory, will continue the tradition of tattooing four randomly-drawn designs onto staff volunteers.
Past tattoos have included a professor’s face and a pooping Batman.