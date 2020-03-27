KBGA shifts to remote DJing to stay on air during pandemic

An archaeologist by trade, he's continued his show because "music for me is more than entertainment. It is a real escape for me, and for the kind of music I play on my show, it is not … it's pretty rare for someone to be playing on the air."

"I felt like it was kind of my own duty … for my own mental health, and for people to be exposed to new things, to keep at it," he said.

His playlists zero in on extreme metal genres, such as black metal, death metal and doom metal, that won't be heard on the radio most anywhere else in the vicinity. Metal is a diverse genre, with entire online encyclopedias to help navigate it, and so he hopes to stretch people's minds some.

"I know that maybe for some people that kind of stuff is pretty scary for right now, but that's not what all of it is like. There's a lot of it that's in my opinion quite beautiful and soothing, and it is not, you know, holding the stereotypes that a lot of people think of with that stuff," he said.

Compiling music for a show might take six to seven hours. He's done theme shows that look at a particular country's metal scenes, for instance.

He has an immediate family member in a high-risk category, and felt for months now that the Missoula would enter into a phase something like this.