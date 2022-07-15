Kurt Cobain meets Willie Nelson: Stephen Wilson Jr. makes Montana debut

With music, Stephen Wilson Jr. discovered the best high.

“When I heard people singing the songs I wrote for the first time, that was like a drug in itself,” Wilson said. “That was my first little experience in seeing the power of music.”

Wilson will be bringing that power to Montana for the first time this summer, playing in the Show Room at the ZACC with local country band Wailing Aaron Jennings on July 21, hot off the heels of a performance at the sold-out Under the Big Sky festival in Whitefish. A self-taught guitarist, Wilson describes his music as “grunge country.”

It’s Willie Nelson meets Kurt Cobain — and everything in between, he said, with influences like John Mellencamp, Tom Petty, Randy Travis, George Jones, Johnny Cash, and Roy Orbison and Dolly Parton. Concert-goers can expect an upbeat, high-energy show most likely played on Wilson’s late-’70s gut-string acoustic guitar.

Growing up the son of a mechanic in rural southern Indiana, Wilson was raised on country music and has been playing guitar and writing songs from a young age. His knack for science took him out of that small town to go to college right outside of Nashville, and he’s worked as a microbiologist, scientist, ditch digger, factory worker and office worker before pursuing music full time. Of all those jobs, he said music was maybe the toughest.

“It’s way easier to fail in this industry,” he said. “You can experience more failure in one week than most people will experience in a lifetime.”

Wilson has played music as both a personal hobby and in a band off and on, but focused on science and microbiology until he came to a crossroads in his job where his bosses wanted him to take on more work and move up the ladder in the company. He wouldn’t have much free time in that role, so he quit that job and decided to pursue music in order to “honor the muse that wouldn’t leave (him) alone.”

“The songs got too loud in my head, and I felt like I wasn’t doing them justice,” he said. “I was almost worried about them not showing up anymore.”

He draws inspiration from a variety of places, he said. His songs are inspired by his life and experiences, but aren’t meant to be autobiographical.

If he’s experienced or felt something, he said there’s likely a good chance someone else has had the same experience, so that’s why he writes about it. He’s moved by the power of music to evoke the same kinds of emotions a 90-minute movie would in just three minutes.

“I kind of consider musicians more as a vehicle, because music doesn’t age, but musicians do,” he said. “It’s the closest thing to magic you’ll ever experience."

He’s excited to bring that magic to Missoula and Montana, where he plans to put on a fun show, he said.

“I hope whoever shows up is ready for it. Because we’re going to bring the heat.”