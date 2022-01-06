 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lil Smokies set new Missoula date after NYE gig postponed

River City Roots Festival 01 (copy)

Matt “Rev” Reiger, guitarist for the Lil Smokies, raises a toast to the crowd at River City Roots Festival in August.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula-born bluegrass band the Lil Smokies have set a rescheduled date for their New Year’s Eve show at the Wilma, which was postponed due to a COVID case in their touring party.

Their new concert date is Saturday, March 12, dubbed “All That Glitters: New Year’s Eve Reprise.”

Tickets for the original show will be honored for the new date. If you can’t make it to the March show, you have until 5 p.m. Jan. 21 to file for a refund. Go to https://bit.ly/smokiesrefund.

Tickets are $30 general on the floor and the balcony or $35 for premium balcony seats, on sale starting 10 p.m. Thursday night. Head to logjampresents.com for more information.

