Lil Smokies set new Missoula date after NYE gig postponed

Missoula-born bluegrass band the Lil Smokies have set a rescheduled date for their New Year’s Eve show at the Wilma, which was postponed due to a COVID case in their touring party.

Their new concert date is Saturday, March 12, dubbed “All That Glitters: New Year’s Eve Reprise.”

Tickets for the original show will be honored for the new date. If you can’t make it to the March show, you have until 5 p.m. Jan. 21 to file for a refund. Go to https://bit.ly/smokiesrefund.

Tickets are $30 general on the floor and the balcony or $35 for premium balcony seats, on sale starting 10 p.m. Thursday night. Head to logjampresents.com for more information.

