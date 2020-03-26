Listen to these 3 Missoula albums from a Bandcamp deep dive

An early version of “Rattletrap Engine” is a delight, just as catchy as the version on “High Country,” but a little more ragged around the edges, holding true to its name.

Check out “You Made a Country Singer Out of Me” at bestwesterns.bandcamp.com.

“Radioactive Teapot,” by Jacob Chadwell

Released Feb. 26, 2019 via Levitation Records.

Chadwell, who owns Levitation Recording & Tapes, is possibly most well-known in Missoula for recording and producing albums for rockers like Charcoal Squids, Tiny Plastic Stars and Easter Island in his state-of-the-art basement studio.

But he’s an accomplished musician in his own right, whose mastery of the boards and dials for psych rock groups comes from experience. “Radioactive Teapot” is an impressive business card.

The two sides of the cassette are in stereo and mono, and each is packed with fuzzy, psychedelic jams played entirely by Chadwell (except drumming on a handful of tracks, which was done by Tyson Lepinski).