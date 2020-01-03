Here are some highlights on the live music calendar this week.
Missoula Beats Club
(Friday, Jan. 3)
In a town full of a hundred art clubs, that reappear once every two years or so, or sputter out after one event, the Missoula Beats Club has been resilient. It makes sense, given this town’s love for DJs and dancing, and the new wave of musicians trading in more lo-fi, experimental sounds are adding a third dimension to the scene.
This Beats Club event will bring some of those disparate names together for a single night of beats: Kris Moon will play opposite Fishbwoi (not b2b by the way), along with Golden Buddha, Bryan Curt Kostors and a headlining set from Charlie Apple.
But, lest you think it’s not enough to simply dance and enjoy, hear this: the Missoula Beats Club was founded on a platform of learning and interactivity — so feel free to jump on stage during sets, watch how these DJs do what they do and what equipment they use to do it.
Doors at 7 p.m. $7 cover. All Ages.
Wailing Aaron Jennings
(Saturday, Jan. 4)
Jennings has a new album coming out, “A Rough Guide to Spotting the Wild Yodeler.” Here’s a hint: He’ll be front and center on stage at the Union Saturday night.
You have free articles remaining.
This is Jennings’ second album as Wailing Aaron, his name for the snakebit, old-timey Western singer-songwriter that Jennings inhabits most often on stage these days. Credit is due for finding a brand new piece of music history to explore (looking at you, psych rockers).
His first record, a self-titled, spare piece of classic hillbilly country, showed off Jennings’ verve for the style. “Missoula Valley Yodel” soundtracked his walk home over Higgins Avenue Bridge, punctuated with a yodel, of course. “Charlie Russell Waltz” was a tune his grandfather wrote, back in the 1930s when he toured the western states singing cowboy songs on the radio.
Well, Jennings kicked it up a notch for the second album, recording live with a 14-piece "hillbilly orchestra." I hear the jug section is great.
Catch him at the Union Club. Music at 9:30 p.m. No cover. Ages 21 and up.
No Logjam Shows
(Friday, Jan. 3 – Thursday, Jan. 9)
Look, I get that Missoula is a college town. Much of the city’s schedule is revolved around whether there are or aren’t an additional 9,000 (at last count, might be lower now) students hanging around.
But — to have zero touring groups play the premier club and theater in town over a solid week? I can’t imagine what Logjam is thinking.
Instead, take this opportunity to seek out some other venues for music, maybe. Get down to the new ZACC. Trawl Facebook for a house show to check out. Or, just enjoy the break.