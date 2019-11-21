Here's a guide to some of the shows coming up in Missoula in the next week.
Devon Worley Band
(Friday, Nov. 22)
This prodigious country singer has been playing and touring professionally since she was in high school — making the now-21-year-old a seasoned veteran of the industry.
Worley’s style blends pop-country melody and instrumentation with her soulful voice and dashes of honky-tonk guitar and piano. On one of her more popular tunes, “Banshee,” Worley promises that “if you talk s—/you get hit” over an upbeat country-rock instrumental that invites dancing.
Her band as well is made up of road-seasoned musicians; a guitar player, bass player and multi-instrumentalist who covers drums, trumpet and harmonica duties (sometimes all at once, judging from some live videos).
Catch Worley and her band at the Top Hat, and read about the opener, Amarugia Ridge Runners, in this week's issue. Show at 10:15 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.
Ranges
(Saturday, Nov. 23)
This Bozeman band hasn’t crossed our radar here yet — a quick glance at the archives doesn’t turn up a Missoula appearance from the past couple of years. But this month's visit is a headlining set at the Top Hat, which should provide a great introduction to the instrumental post-rock group.
Ranges are a four-piece, with C.J. Blessum and Joey Caldwell on guitar, Jared Gabriel on bass and Mark Levy on drums. The quartet turn out heavy, epic instrumentals on their newest album “Babel,” released in September of this year.
After the cinematic opening of “Cadence,” the band rolls right in (with little gap between tunes) to a series of songs that alternate between pounding rock and space-y breathers, filled with clean guitar and light drumming. Think Deafheaven without the screaming, maybe.
Panther Car, another Bozeman band, open at the Top Hat.
Show at 10:15 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.
Skye Steele and Bells From Linden
(Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 23-24)
Bells from Linden (aka the solo folk project of Missoulian Lindsey Stormo) is bringing in acclaimed New York singer-songwriter Skye Steele for a few intimate shows this weekend, one in Stevensville and one in Missoula.
Steele started his career busking in the NYC subway, before graduating in the inaugural violin class at the New School for Social Research’s Jazz program. He’s since played jazz, ragtime, Brazilian fiddle, Arabic classical music and in folk and rock bands. Steele collaborated with Stormo in 2015 on two songs: the thoughtful “Be Yours” and the winter ode “In the Sun” during a previous visit to Missoula.
The duo will play in Missoula at the Longstaff House — a home venue that hosts jazz, singer-songwriters and other quieter types in a seated environment. The show will start at 7 p.m. $15 suggested donation. Head to longstaffhouse.com for details.
They'll also play at the Stevensville Playhouse at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Admission is $15.