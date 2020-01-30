Live music: Denver funk, Bozeman country-rock, Missoula punk

Here's a quick guide to some of the shows coming up in Missoula this week.

The Motet

(Friday, Jan. 31)

This Denver-based funk band brings it all to the table, with wah guitar, driving four-to-the-floor backbeats and orchestral flourishes that just beg Tony Manero to shimmy onto the floor and let loose, especially on their newest lead-off single “Highly Compatible.”

The Motet are also one of those groups with a “Past Members” list on their Wikipedia page that runs about a dozen names long. What is it with funk groups that turn through players so often? I blame horn players.

For all of the funk/funk-adjacent bands that swing through Missoula, however, The Motet do offer something unique with their straight-from-1979 grooves and the silky voice of lead singer Lyle Divinsky. Bring your bell bottom pants to this one.

Concert at the Top Hat. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Show at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door.

Drew Danburry and a Band

(Saturday, Feb. 1)