Live music: Drew Danburry, Amanda Shires, more

The show is also the first installment of a monthly music series called All Ears, which will be presented by KBGA at the UM Flat, a shared university house at 633 S. 5th St. E.

Doors at 7 p.m. Music at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5. All ages.

Colin Hay

(Monday, March 9)

Hay was the frontman for new wave group Men at Work, but after their short run as a band ended, he transitioned into a deep solo career as a singer-songwriter, releasing 13 albums since the late ‘80s.

Although his songs are mostly acoustic and intimate, Hay is known to get a little weird (songs about UFO sightings), witty and playful. Hay’s music, according to his publicity team, has influenced the Lumineers and Metallica (a quick Google search didn’t bring up any interviews).

Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. at The Wilma. Tickets are $37.50-42.50 in advance.

Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival

(Thursday, March 12)

UM School of Music’s annual Jazz Fest kicks off this Thursday with its usual mix of acclaimed guests and performances from student groups.