Live music: Drew Danburry, Amanda Shires, more

Here's a quick look at the live music coming up around Missoula in the coming week.
Drew Danburry
(Saturday, March 7)
Missoula-based musician Drew Danburry is headlining a night of eclectic rock at the VFW with his own psychedelic mishmash of genres. Folk? Electronica? Experimental? Take your pick, Danburry’s done a song that’s mixed the styles.
Jared Griffin of longtime San Francisco roots rockers Sioux City Kid will perform a solo set. Griffin, who grew up in the early 2000s idolizing The Who, Neil Young and The Band, lets loose on bluesy slide guitar rave-ups like he was born for it.
Luke Hogan (Portland, Oregon) mixes folk and country rock with his hypnotically low voice. A spacey blend.
Show at the VFW Ole Beck Post 209. Doors at 9 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.
Amanda Shires
(Saturday, March 7)
Shires, a guitarist and fiddler, has been through Missoula a few times with her husband Jason Isbell’s band, but she is an accomplished musician in her own right, with six albums and a supergroup under her belt.
Shires does work in a similar genre to Isbell (rockin’ Americana), with some experimenting — a little electronic drumbeat here, a more L.A. rock vibe there.
She’s also a member of the Highwomen, a country supergroup with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby.
Tom Petty acolyte L.A. Edwards opens at the Top Hat. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance.
KBGA Radiothon
(Sunday, March 8)
The annual college radio fundraising week will kick off with a concert, naturally. New(er) indie twee act Red Clover, a solo act from Chloe Behan, headline.
In an October 2019 interview with KBGA, Behan said she liked twee music for its catchy melodies and simple themes. “I think you can be cute and simple and be a real musician.”
The show is also the first installment of a monthly music series called All Ears, which will be presented by KBGA at the UM Flat, a shared university house at 633 S. 5th St. E.
Doors at 7 p.m. Music at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5. All ages.
Colin Hay
(Monday, March 9)
Hay was the frontman for new wave group Men at Work, but after their short run as a band ended, he transitioned into a deep solo career as a singer-songwriter, releasing 13 albums since the late ‘80s.
Although his songs are mostly acoustic and intimate, Hay is known to get a little weird (songs about UFO sightings), witty and playful. Hay’s music, according to his publicity team, has influenced the Lumineers and Metallica (a quick Google search didn’t bring up any interviews).
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. at The Wilma. Tickets are $37.50-42.50 in advance.
Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival
(Thursday, March 12)
UM School of Music’s annual Jazz Fest kicks off this Thursday with its usual mix of acclaimed guests and performances from student groups.
This year’s visiting artists include trombonist Nate Kimball, pianist Laura Caviani, drummer Allison Miller, trumpeter Jim Sisko, bassist Chris Finet and saxophonist Peter Sommer.
Check out a full preview of the fest in this week’s Entertainer and find a full schedule of events online at the school of music’s webpage.