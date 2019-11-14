Some highlights of the many shows coming up in the next week:
Carnage The Executioner
(Friday, Nov. 15)
This Minnesota-based rapper (real name Terrell Woods) has been working since the late ‘90s, and has continued a long run of solo and collaborative releases with 2019’s “Ravenous.” The album is thick with rhymes carried by boom-bap beats that wouldn’t be out of place on any college hip-hop fan’s playlist. Woods carries his rhymes easily, flowing like the seasoned vet he is, through various tones and rhythms.
Local beatmaker s_nya supports at Wave and Circuit. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Donations of $5-10 requested.
UM Fall Percussion Concert
(Friday, Nov. 15)
This year’s fall percussion concert features the University of Montana’s island steel drum band, The Islanders, who have been around since 1992, according to the School of Music’s website. The group is, of course, one of UM’s most popular, and has recorded three (!) albums — “Summer Songs,” “Pandemonium” and “A Steel Band Christmas.” Watch for covers of "Kokomo," I suppose.
The show is held at the School of Music concert hall on campus and starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $11, or $5 for students and $6 for seniors.
Letter B and Maiah Wynne
(Saturday, Nov. 16)
Missoula’s own alterna-folk/hip-hop group will lead a hometown show this weekend, after a summer tour that took them through Idaho, Colorado and Montana.
Letter B have been around for some six years in Missoula, slinging what they describe as a mix of Dave Matthews, Ray Lamontagne and Atmosphere — actually a very apt description for the acousta-rap stylings here. Be ready to get down and boogie to some white soul.
Missoula’s Maiah Wynne — now based out of Portland — will open. Wynne is a multi-instrumentalist, who recently released a single with the Portland Cello Project. According to Wynne’s Facebook, it’s been a couple of years since she’s last played a solo show in town.
Show at 10:15 p.m. at the Top Hat. Tickets are $5 at the door. Ages 21 and up.
Red Glow Buffalo
(Saturday, Nov. 16)
Here’s a local-to-Montana band (out of Bozeman) visiting Missoula for the first time, headlining a show at the VFW.
Red Glow, a four-piece, have released three songs since recently forming and all play a straightforward, head-pumping rock ‘n’ roll. They also promise to “hit the road harder than Bruce Lee punching your grandmother.” I suppose driving up to Missoula is a good start.
Helena’s Beat Deaf opens at the VFW.
Doors at 9 p.m. Music at 9:30 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.
Big Wild
(Wednesday, Nov. 20)
Big Wild (real name Jackson Stell) has been coming up in the electronica producer scene for a bit, but just released his debut full-length “Superdream” this year.
Stell writes, produces and sings on much of “Superdream,” with a couple of guests like Rationale and iDA HAWK. His electronica is expansive and dance-y — on the single “6’s to 9’s,” Stell pumps up the synths to a high-energy chorus tailor-made for the festival circuit.
In other tunes he gets dubby (“No Words”), disco-y and leans into some indie rock (“Joypunks”).
Evan Giia and Ark Patrol open at The Wilma.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $23 at the door.
Quinlan Conley and the I-90 Blues
(Thursday, Nov. 21)
Livingston-based Conley and his Blues are bringing a road-warrior punk/Americana (new genre mashup!) to town, in a driving-themed show at the Badlander.
Missoula’s Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol play as well, and Calamity Rain fills out the bill (just for this one show they probably should have renamed to Exit 0 or something).
Conley is a punk-rocker at heart, and his band brings plenty of grit and fast drumming to support his scratchy voice — think Irish punk bands, but with folk/country standing in for bagpipe flourishes.
Doors at 9 p.m. Music at 10 p.m. Free admission. Ages 18 and up.