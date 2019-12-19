Here are some highlights of shows coming up in Missoula in the next week.
John Floridis benefit shows
(Friday, Dec. 20 – Sunday, Dec. 22)
Floridis, a prolific singer-songwriter, will wrap up a month of benefit concerts with three shows in a row over the weekend. His first will be with drummer Ed Stalling and bassist Travis Yost (aka the John Floridis Trio) at the Roxy Theater, with proceeds benefiting the Poverello Center.
His second two concerts will just feature Stalling, first at Imagine Nation Brewing (to benefit Youth Homes) and at the final show at First United Methodist Church (to benefit Missoula Interfaith Collaborative).
Floridis has released two “winter” albums, “December’s Quiet Joy” and “The Peaceful Season,” both with a smattering of classic Christmas and seasonal tunes trademarked by his virtuosic acoustic guitar playing more than its share of notes.
The Roxy Theater concert starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 20. Tickets are $21.
The Imagine Nation concert starts at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Donations accepted.
The First United Methodist Church concert starts at 7 p.m. Donations accepted.
Drum Brothers with Dolce Canto
(Friday, Dec. 20)
Lawrence Duncan and Michael Marsolek are the Drum Brothers, a pair of multi-instrumental talents who are bringing Missoula seasonal music this weekend.
The duo will perform in an informal candlelit circle, and encourage the audience to hold applause in favor of quiet contemplation while they play a variety of world instruments including didgeridoos, bassoon, harp, Tibetan bowls and flutes. Marsolek and Duncan will be joined by the Dolce Canto choir as well.
Tickets available through Brown Paper Tickets for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Ages 10 and up welcome.
The concert will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 217 Tremont St. Doors at 6:15 p.m. Show at 7 p.m.
Night Witch
(Saturday, Dec. 21)
Here’s the holiday spirit I was searching for! Just the show to catch after a meditative candlelit concert by the Drum Brothers. Night Witch are a heavy psych group, or a power metal group, depending on where you look. Knowing Missoula, they likely play a mix of both.
Garage-rockers Easter Island bring the surefire Zeppelin headbanging to the proceedings, and a new indie band made up of Hellgate students, California City, fill out the bill.
For anyone who loves the holidays and doesn’t know how to show it, this one’s for you.
Show at the new ZACC downtown, located at 216 W. Main St. Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $7. All ages.
Fish Bwoi Presents: Electric Funk
(Thursday, Dec. 26)
Fish Bwoi, a rapper and beatmaker whose real name is Jaia Kattelus, started up a weekly hip-hop show at the VFW in late November, a comparative rarity in Missoula. Even more intriguing is the chill, lo-fi, future wave sound Kattelus works in, a style that is spreading through Missoula almost as fast as psych rock did once upon a time.
Kattelus put out a call for guest artists on Facebook recently and there’s sure to be some yet-to-be-heard hip-hop gems in Missoula. This is billed as a weekly event, but there’s no info on when it might end, so make sure you catch one early just in case.
Show at the VFW Ole Beck Post 209 at 9 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.