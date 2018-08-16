Friday, August 17
Andrew Bird, the rare indie–folk artist whose main instrument is the violin, will bring his introspective and intellectualized take on the genre to the KettleHouse Amphitheater. He has unexpected but fitting touring company with the Punch Brothers, a bluegrass-based quintet that heads into unexpected directions. That band has a new album, "All Ashore," that has all the creative and boundary-testing acoustic arrangements you'd expect.
Tickets are $35-$47.50, available at logjampresents.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m.
Blues returns to the water on Friday and Saturday for the Flathead Lake Blues Festival.
Friday's show is branded as the "Montana Musician Review," with Jameson and the Sordid Seeds, John Kelly and the Atomic Blues Band, Andrew Scotchie and the River Rats, Big Daddy and the Blue Notes, the Flathead All-Star Band, CD Woodbury Trio and Grand Jam. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 6 p.m. Saturday is the "Pacific Northwest All-Star Review," running from 4 p.m. with 2 p.m. gates.
For ticket information, go to flatheadlakebluesfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Over in Philipsburg, a new concert stage at Winninghoff Park will debut with a line-up of Spokane groups.
Country singer Kelly Hughes, fiddler Justin James and bluesman Sammy Eubanks are topping the bill. Hughes' family lives near Philipsburg, according to a news release.
The show runs from 2-7 p.m. Gates open at noon. Food and drinks are for sale. The show is organized by the local Rotary Club, which donates proceeds to local causes.
For more information, go to philipsburgrotary.org.
Alice Cooper isn't 18 anymore, but we can assume he's even more sure of what he wants now that he has the benefit of more life experience. He's currently touring behind a new album, "A Paranormal Evening," with a stop at the KettleHouse Amphitheater, where a normal evening is usually pretty laid-back. For more information on what to expect, see the separate article on Cooper.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55, available at logjampresents.com.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Western Montana seemingly has a festival for every interest, and yet reggae fans have been heretofore under-served. A Sunday concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater will remedy that with a line-up that is practically a one-night reggae fest: Rebelution with Stephen Marley, plus the Common Kings, Zion I and DJ Mackle. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $19.75-$37.50, available at logjampresents.com.
Monday, Aug. 20
Catch a double-bill of classic thrash at the Wilma, when original-era American metal bands Anthrax and Testament come to the Wilma.
Doors open at 7 and the riffage and double-bass drumming begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $35 in advance, available at logjampresents.com.
For a more mellow evening, head to the Red Bird, where guitarist John Floridis is playing with his long-running trio: bassist John Sporman and drummer Ed Stalling. It runs from 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Michael Franti and Spearhead will bring his possy and positive vibes to the Wilma. Tickets are $40-$47.50.