Live music in Missoula: Bone Thugs, Yola, gypsy jazz and a chamber quartet

Here's a quick guide to some of the shows happening in Missoula from Friday, Feb. 14-Thursday, Feb. 18.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

(Friday, Feb. 14)

This is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s return to Missoula after the Wilma Theater closed its doors to hip-hop concerts for a few years following the gangsta rap group’s 2004 concert, where police were called, attendees flashed gang colors and, worst of all, very little alcohol was purchased.

"It's the wrong kind of crowd for us, because the majority is under the drinking age. They're kids, and that crowd doesn't do much for us revenue-wise," former Wilma manager Bill Emerson told the Missoulian.

Emerson added, in a truly wonderful series of quotes, that there were other reasons for getting out of the rap concert game.

"The last song they were singing was 'F-- the Police,' and they had the whole place chanting it back and forth with them," Emerson said in the article. "That's absolutely not the image I want the Wilma to have."