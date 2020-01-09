Here's a quick guide to some of the shows coming up around Missoula this week.
Pale People album release show
(Friday, Jan. 10)
This band of self-described Missoula nerds, both musical and otherwise, have always shown some love of musical theater in their piano-driven rock. For their fourth album, they wrote a full-blown rock opera, "Lizard Monster Eats Everybody," that shows off their love of kitschy B-movies and Sondheim, all while making more sense than "Tommy."
Their album-release show is at the ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St., with opener Arrowleaf. Cover is $7, all ages. It starts at 7:30 p.m.
Hellbound Glory
(Friday, Jan. 10)
The "outlaw country" tag doesn't quite work for everybody. Jonny Fritz once dubbed his version of authenticity "dad country." Leroy Virgil, who leads a Las Vegas band Hellbound Glory, once named his take on the genre, "scumbag country." Hard living is mentioned quite a bit in his music, the most recent of which he wrote after getting through a "year-long bender," according to an interview with Rolling Stone Country. Regardless, Shooter Jennings spoke highly of Virgil's craftsmanship, and it should make for a gritty Friday at the Top Hat.
Tickets are $10, all ages. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m.
Yonder Mountain String Band
(Saturday, Jan. 11)
The venerable Colorado jamgrass band is bringing a new mandolin/multi-instrumentalist through Missoula this go-round. Nick Piccininni of Floodwood is filling in the chair for Jacob Jolliff. (See last week's interview for more details.)
They'll play the Top Hat, with doors at 8 p.m. and the show at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $29.50 in advance and $35 day of show and can be purchased at logjampresents.com.
MASS FM and Sarah Frazier
You have free articles remaining.
(Saturday, Jan. 11)
Missoula's open dance-centric post-punk band will take to the ZACC Show Room. While the group comprises veterans from Volumen and Dead Hipster bands, they'll help showcase a comparative newcomer: pop-electronic artist Sarah Frazier.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the cover is $7. All ages are welcome.
Celebrate Piano Series
(Sunday, Jan. 12)
The UM concert series is bringing back a favorite from 2016: Tanya Gabrielian, who's performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and more prestigious venues around the world.
Here in Missoula, her program will move from Schnittke to Schumman and cap it all off with Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.
The concert is at 3 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall on campus. Tickets are $10 for students, $20 general, or $15 for seniors. They're available at the UMArts Box Office, 243-4581 or griztix.com.
Gabrielian will also give a free master class on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-6 p.m. in the recital hall.
Open mic jazz jam
(Monday, Jan. 13)
The ZACC Show Room is throwing an open mic jazz jam, in which beginners and pros alike are invited to try their stuff with a house band. Bring your instrument, vocalists are welcome, some charts and backline are provided.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7-9 p.m. It's free.