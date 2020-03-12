Live music in Missoula: Jazz fest, sold-out Wilco, KBGA Endofthon

Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival
(Friday, March 13)
The University of Montana School of Music’s annual jazz fest continues this weekend, with a full day of workshops and master classes covering trombone, saxophone, trumpet, rhythm section and jazz vocals.
In the evening, starting at 5:45 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre, the festival awards will be given out. Then at 7:30 p.m., the evening concert, which features the five guest artists and top players from local schools.
Find a full schedule of events on the UM website. Tickets for the evening concert are $25, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.
KBGA Radiothon
(Friday-Saturday, March 13-14)
The college radio station’s weeklong fundraiser wraps up this weekend with two nights of music and art at the ZACC.
On Friday, KBGA will host local artist booths alongside the DJ showcase, a concert with on-air volunteers playing their own music.
Robert Hylbom, Katana Boy and the Backseat DJ are among the DJ performers. Artists include D.L. Johnson, Tracy Hall, Nico Larsen and Whisky Tango Jewelry.
Endofthon marks the official end to the fundraising week on Saturday night. Expect a blowout concert/raffle featuring Wilma Laverne Miner, hip-hop duo The Cleaning Crew and rockers Writ Large, along with plenty of prizes and one of those thermometer-shaped fundraising graphs to color in (probably).
Friday’s show starts at 6 p.m. at the ZACC. Free admission with donations encouraged. All ages.
Endofthon starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the ZACC. Also free, with donations welcome. Also all ages.
Wilco (sold-out)
(Saturday, March 14)
Ahh, Wilco — it was just yesterday that they were releasing albums with camels on the cover, and then that free one with the cat on the cover. Before that it was an egg, then a flock of birds … between the animals and a slew of sans serif fonts, this band really has the album art thing down to a science.
Their newest, “Ode to Joy,” carries on the soft-folk-rock groove they’re known for, with touches of wild guitar from Nels Cline and a focus on percussion from drummer Glenn Kotche — “one of rock’s most creative drummers,” according to Pitchfork reviewer Jason Woodbury.
The show is sold out, which makes me wonder if Wilco came through during the summer, would they bump up to play the amphitheater? Given the size of the crowd lead singer Jeff Tweedy held while playing a solo set at the most recent Travelers' Rest Festival, I think the full band would do just fine.
Kacy & Clayton open at The Wilma. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m.
Norman Baker
(Sunday, March 15)
Baker, a singer-songwriter based out of Seattle, prefers playing “in the boonies,” according to a September 2019 interview in the Wenatchee World.
“It’s a little bit more peaceful,” he said.
Baker should love his upcoming show at the Longstaff House then, a house venue that plays host to a variety of musicians playing intimate concerts.
Baker grew up listening to grunge rock and hip-hop mostly, he told the World, but got into country singers like Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark later in life. He now turns out rollicking, weary country-rock tunes that are as nostalgic in tone as they are fresh in content.
“Sometimes it’s about traveling, sometimes it’s about love, sometimes it’s about loss, sometimes it’s about loss prevention,” Baker told the World.
The concert is at the Longstaff House, at 601 Longstaff St. at 7 p.m.
Admission is a $15 suggested donation. All ages welcome.