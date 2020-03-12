Live music in Missoula: Jazz fest, sold-out Wilco, KBGA Endofthon

Endofthon marks the official end to the fundraising week on Saturday night. Expect a blowout concert/raffle featuring Wilma Laverne Miner, hip-hop duo The Cleaning Crew and rockers Writ Large, along with plenty of prizes and one of those thermometer-shaped fundraising graphs to color in (probably).

Ahh, Wilco — it was just yesterday that they were releasing albums with camels on the cover, and then that free one with the cat on the cover. Before that it was an egg, then a flock of birds … between the animals and a slew of sans serif fonts, this band really has the album art thing down to a science.