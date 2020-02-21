Live music in Missoula: Jazz open mic, percussion, and a radio residency

A quick look at some of the shows happening in Missoula this week.

Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats

(Saturday, Feb. 22)

Warren and his, uh, goats, hail from Boise, Idaho, where they came up with a surprisingly original bluegrass sound, that features cello and a dark streak in the tone and lyrics.

Warren’s voice can be haunting, low and scratchy, with his bandmates’ banjo, violin and drumset carrying a menacing backing track that is catchy, with a hint of sadness. For any fans of bluegrass, or sorrowful country singer-songwriters, catch these troubadours and dance away until you catch a bit of the lyrics.

Show at the Top Hat at 10:15 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.

UM Spring Percussion Concert

(Saturday, Feb. 22)

This performance by the University of Montana Percussion Ensemble features the Islanders Steel Band and a rendition of Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter,” the famous rousing centerpiece to his “Planets” suite.