Live music in Missoula: Jazz open mic, percussion, and a radio residency

A quick look at some of the shows happening in Missoula this week.
Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats
(Saturday, Feb. 22)
Warren and his, uh, goats, hail from Boise, Idaho, where they came up with a surprisingly original bluegrass sound, that features cello and a dark streak in the tone and lyrics.
Warren’s voice can be haunting, low and scratchy, with his bandmates’ banjo, violin and drumset carrying a menacing backing track that is catchy, with a hint of sadness. For any fans of bluegrass, or sorrowful country singer-songwriters, catch these troubadours and dance away until you catch a bit of the lyrics.
Show at the Top Hat at 10:15 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.
UM Spring Percussion Concert
(Saturday, Feb. 22)
This performance by the University of Montana Percussion Ensemble features the Islanders Steel Band and a rendition of Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter,” the famous rousing centerpiece to his “Planets” suite.
It's likely that you're familiar with “Jupiter” — it’s one of the more famous pieces of classical music out there, and the main theme has been used and repurposed a thousand times over in pop culture. It's a heavy, intense tune, which will be fun to hear in a percussion-first interpretation, even with steel drums along for the ride.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at UM. Tickets are $11, or $6 for seniors and $5 for students at GrizTix.com or the door.
ZACC jazz open mic
(Monday, Feb. 24)
The new ZACC will host an open mic, of sorts. This one comes with an all-star backing band, who are not there to intimidate, but provide a solid groundwork for amateur or seasoned players to jump in and jazz it up.
Jeff Troxel (guitar), Naomi Seigel (trombone), Josh Farmer (keyboard) and Tommy Sciple (bass) will lay down the backing track, both improvised and based off jazz charts. Musicians of any skill level (as well as singers) are welcome to then jump in.
Bring your sax to the ZACC starting at 6:30 p.m. Music from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to all ages, as always.
KBGA Final Frontier
(Wednesday, Feb. 26)
The UM college station has hosted events at the VFW for years, and will be starting a new residency series at the bar this month.
The inaugural event will feature KBGA DJs, who, surprise, surprise, also play music themselves. Brendan Casey (who puts out electronica under the name Katana Boy) will play some rock/folk-oriented tunes with guitarist PJ Willet and drummer Paul Carlson-Thompson.
Hellgate High indie rockers California City and Mo Jerry and the Happening, a jazz-bluegrass group with strong Bob Seger influences, fill out the bill.
Music starts at 9 p.m. at the VFW Ole Beck Post 209. Donations accepted. Ages 18 and up.