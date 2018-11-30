June West
(Saturday, Dec. 1)
June West, a soul-influenced singer who works in country, folk and pop, is touring behind a new self-titled album released earlier this year. Find out more in this week's featured interview, and then catch her in person at Wave & Circuit, 829 S. Higgins Ave. She'll be playing alongside two talented songwriters, Marshall Granger and Hermina Jean, and accompanied by live visuals from Chris Powell. Doors are at 7 p.m., music at 7:30, $5 cover, all ages.
June West grew up in Missoula and has pursued music in Tucson and New York and back again, a…
Women Crush Music
(Saturday, Dec. 1)
The national movement to promote gender equality in music, aka "Women Crush Music," is re-launching in Missoula with a set at Imagine Nation. Hear Westfork, Emzee and Silas and Anything But Suzy between 5-8 p.m. Watch for future installments by going to womencrushmusic.com/missoula.html.
It took just one meeting of the Women Crush Music group in April for Maria Zepeda to wonder …
Dirtwire
(Saturday, Dec. 1)
Dirtwire, a band from Oakland, promise a blend of "Americana, bluegrass, blues, electronica, folk, [and] world" music. Believe it or not, they do play all those things, although not all at the same time. The world fusion sections, sans the conspicuously Americana-style vocals, sound like the sort of music you'd hear on NPR when they're fading from segment to segment. More than one person has cited Beats Antique as a RIYL.
They'll play with fellow Americana/electronica group Moontricks and locals Partygoers at the Top Hat. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9. Tickets are $16 in advance or $18 the day of the show. All ages.
UM jazz small groups
(Monday, Dec. 3)
Come hear the UM jazz program's small combos flex their improv skills at Break Espresso, starting at 7:30 p.m.