Here's a few of the shows coming up in the next week.
Sasha Bell listening party
(Friday, Nov. 8)
Bell’s latest album is out Nov. 8 and will have a listening party at Ear Candy Music that night, with CDs and vinyl copies of “Love Is Alright” available for purchase.
The new album — her first since leaving, then reuniting with former band the Essex Green — touches on Bell’s life over the last several years in a travelogue, pinpointing big moments along the way through epic rockers and electronic drone anthems. You can read the Missoulian’s interview with Bell about the album back in August, on the eve of its soft release.
She said the record was recorded over several years — as part of a Kickstarter campaign at one point — with musicians from all over the country adding to its lush, full sound. Bell finished up the album in Missoula this summer.
Listen for album highlights “Icy Hands,” a rocker about Bell’s family fighting over inheritance, and the Moody Blues-inspired “Heavy Doors.”
Party starts at 6 p.m. at Ear Candy Music. Free. (Peter Friesen)
Pale People
(Saturday, Nov. 9)
Pale People will bring their anthemic, musical theater-styled rock to the VFW this Saturday. Following a prolific period of recording (the latest was out in November 2018), Pale People receded from the spotlight for a while. But they put on a must-see show, with epic harmonies, choruses and breakdowns in songs about Godzilla, Dungeons and Dragons and the apocalypse.
Jupiter Beat and Writ Large support at the VFW.
Doors at 9 p.m. Free admission. 21 and up only. (Peter Friesen)
Mike Murray Band
(Saturday, Nov. 9)
Kalispell-based Mike Murray plays a modern blend of folk, country and pop that sounds much bigger than the Flathead town where he’s based. Murray and his group have played Red Ants Pants, SXSW and graced the main stage at this summer’s inaugural Under the Big Sky festival in Whitefish, fitting right in with the Nashville-based pop musicians who played either side of them. Plus, Murray’s got the looks of a star — try and get a good look into those eyes.
You have free articles remaining.
Show at 10:15 p.m. at the Top Hat. Free admission. 21 and up only. (Peter Friesen)
Mikal Cronin
(Monday, Nov. 11)
Cronin — a longtime member of Ty Segall’s touring band and collaborator with other Bay Area garage rock bands like Thee Oh Sees — will stop through Missoula for the first time in a while on a tour promoting his new record “Seeker.”
“Seeker,” which came out Oct. 25 via Merge Records, combines garage rock, country and Beatles-esque pop. Read Missoula.com’s interview with Cronin in this week’s Entertainer, where he talks about writing songs in a cabin (before being forced to leave by wildfires) and recording with Segall’s Freedom band.
Shannon Lay and Sasha Bell support at the Badlander.
Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. (Peter Friesen)
Neil Young tribute
(Tuesday, Nov. 12)
Several Missoula musicians are putting on a show in honor of the legendary singer-songwriter’s birthday. Chris Pumphrey, Laurie Banks, Micki Hart and Laura Lundquist (among others) will play selections from Young’s 1992 classic “Harvest Moon,” along with other hits from his 50-year career.
Show starts at 8 p.m. at the Top Hat. Free Admission. All ages. (Peter Friesen)
Patti Nolan Quartet
(Wednesday, Nov. 13)
Nolan, a jazz vocalist who grew up in Missoula, followed her career to New York and California before returning two years ago. Since then, she's gigged regularly with jazz scene mainstay pianist Jim Driscoll, with whom she works on song selection and arrangements.
For her gig at jazz night, she and her quartet will perform two sets (7 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.), with a selection of standards like "Summertime" and "What a Difference a Day Makes," and a few instrumentals to let the band show off their chops.
The Top Hat show is free and all ages, and runs until 9. (Cory Walsh)