Missoula Old Time Social
(Friday-Saturday, April 26-27)
The celebration of old-time music continues Friday and Saturday. First up, Squirrel Butter will play Family Friendly Friday at the Top Hat from 6-8 p.m. (It's free, and all ages.) Then on Saturday, you can attend free workshops and classes at the Downtown Dance Collective and the Loft from noon to 5 p.m. (Go to missoulaoldtime.org for more information.) It all wraps up on Saturday evening with a Community Square Dance and Cakewalk from 7-11 p.m. in the Governor's Ballroom of The Florence Building. That costs $5.
Dolce Canto
(Saturday, April 27)
The award-winning, auditioned Missoula choir will present its spring concert, "Whispers of Nature," this weekend. The centerpiece is composer Eriks Esenvalds' "Whispers on the Prairie Wind," which has six movements. The program also features the Missoula Community Chorus Chamber Chorale. The concert is 7:30 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church, 420 W. Pine St. Tickets are $18 general, $10 students, available at Fact & Fiction, Rockin' Rudy's and dolcecanto.info.
Old Time Relijun
(Saturday, April 27)
Not part of the Missoula Old Time Social! Just a coincidence. But this group is sort of old-timey in their own way cause of a Captain Beefheart influence and they’ve been around since the '90s … OK, never mind.
All you need to know is: Old Time Relijun are (expletive) wild, melding jazz, blues, dance-punk and art-rock into a wild, fun mélange of sound all led by screaming, leaping frontman Arrington de Dionyso. Old Time Relijun built their brand on you-have-to-be-there live shows, and de Dionyso promised in an interview with the Missoulian to expect nothing less after the band’s 10-year hiatus. Missoula oldheads will remember this group fondly and anyone else owes it to themselves to be there if they can.
Boy Feud (finally making another appearance!) and Power Plant open at the ZACC.
Doors at 8 p.m. Music at 9 p.m. $6 cover. All Ages.
KFGM Ballroom Sessions
(Sunday, April 28)
The community radio station's Ballroom Sessions upstairs at the Union Hall provide an intimate listening session spotlighting a local band, with both performances and an interview. The local artist is jazz group Just Friends. The touring guest is Jollymonster, with guest bassist John Sporman and drummer Emily Silks. Doors at 3:30 p.m. Just Friends performs from 4-6 p.m., cover $8. Jollymonster from 6:30-7:30 p.m., $5.
String Orchestra of the Rockies
(Sunday, April 28)
Guest violinist Jorja Fleezanis will lead the String Orchestra of the Rockies through a program with Grazyna Bacewicz, Belta Bartok, and Johannes Brahms. The concert is 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall at UM. Call 243-4051 or go to griztix.com for ticket information.
Jazzoula
(Tuesday, April 30–Saturday, May 4)
The 14th annual Jazzoula festival promises more varieties of jazz than anywhere else in town, bringing together big band, trio, bop, bossa nova, vocal, instrumental, you name it, under one roof over five nights.
Featuring artists varying from 8 years old to 80 (probably, I didn’t ask organizer Bruce Micklus for those exact details), Jazzoula has the best of the town’s student and professional players.
Catch one night for $13 (or $11 for students/seniors) or all five nights for just $35 (or $30 for students/seniors). Jazzoula is held, as always, at St. Anthony Church on 217 Tremont St.
Doors at 6 p.m. each night, with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Find the full schedule on their Facebook page.
Nicholas Merz
(Wednesday, May 1)
Merz, a Seattle songwriter, dips into country and anti-patriarchal tunes on his album, "The Limits of Men." He'll play with locals Protest Kids and Rayon Xhis at Free Cycles, starting at 7 p.m.
George Thorogood & The Destroyers
(Thursday, May 2)
The Delaware native, of "Bad to the Bone" fame, is bringing his band to The Wilma. See this week's featured interview for more about his career. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $40-$50 (logjampresents.com). All ages.