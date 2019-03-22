Glory Zootown Rap Battle
(Friday, March 22)
Of course Missoula has a monthly rap battle event. This event, which bills itself as “monthly,” but has no previous iterations as far as this writer can find (@me if you know) is presented by D.A.F.F.N.R. which is probably connected to KFGM’s D.A.F.F.N.R. radio show, hosted by DJ Bes.
Dunno, I guess rap battle events that promise winners half of the money raised from entry fees ($30 apiece) and covers ($5 apiece) and the chance to host the next event, are great. But I want to take stabs instead at what D.A.F.F.N.R. might stand for.
Don’t Abuse Free Form Nature Radio
Dig A Fresh and Free Notion of Relationships
Don’t Allow Faded Friends to Nuke or Reheat McDonald’s
Event is at the Union Ballroom, upstairs of the Union Club. Bars start getting spit at 9 p.m. $5 cover, like I said. If you’re still confused, well *shrug* check it out and see what’s up. (Peter Friesen)
Smith-McKay All Day
(Saturday, March 23)
This duo is made up of Jimmy Smith (formerly of The Gourds) and Pat McKay play funky, retro roots rock with bass, guitar and drums, courtesy of Smith’s feet rockin’ bass and snare drum pedals. A video from a 2018 Free Cycles show features the duo’s “Mr. Betty,” which sounds like a take-off of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll,” which its jangly guitar, driving rhythm and talk-y vocals.
Locals Protest Kids and Colorado’s Dendron open at the Ole Beck VFW Post 209. Music starts at 8:30 p.m. $5 cover. Unclear if there’s an age restriction. (Peter)
Finkel
(Saturday, March 23)
A Michigan indie-folk group called Less is More decamped for Los Angeles and has been reopen as a synth-pop group named Finkel. Brian and Jane Spencer share vocals over electric beats, squishy keyboard sounds and undistorted guitar lines.
From their old genre, harmonies were important. With the switch-up in genres, Jane has the chance to stretch out into a disco falsetto on songs like "Need." It's fun, and their live clips indicate they have a sense of humor.
They're playing FreeCycles community bike shop. "Soul 'n' roll" duo Rotgut Whines are opening from 8 to 9 p.m., with Finkel going on from 9-10. Finkel is donating some of the tour money to Urban Voices Project in Los Angeles. Cover is $5. (Cory)
Apollo Ghosts
(Saturday, March 23)
Vancouver indie-rock band Apollo Ghosts jam more melodies into a song that's a minute and a half than many groups do in a five-minute track. (See featured article.)
They'll play at the ZACC Below on Saturday, March 23, with locals FUULS and New Old Future. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music at 8. Suggested donation is $5.
12th Planet
(Sunday, March 24)
The L.A.-based DJ, born John Dadzie, helped pioneer dubstep around ten years ago, by establishing his label SMOG and collaborating with Skrillex (remember him?).
He brings dubstep, riddim-focused dubstep and more to town with a bevy of support. Go rave like it’s the beginning of the decade.
Shlump, Gentlemen’s Club and MVRDA open at the Top Hat. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.
KFGM Ballroom Sessions
(Sunday, March 24)
The community radio station’s monthly performance and interview show keeps on its eclectic run with Norwell, a pop-electronica group brought to life in live settings with a more traditional drums-bass-guitar band. Leader Brady Schwertfeger should have some interesting thoughts on recreating his looping, beat-heavy sound in a live setting, as well as collaborating with Missoula singers like Chloe Gendrow.
Session starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 apiece.
Space Jesus
(Wednesday, March 27)
The hip-hop focused Space Jesus (Jasha Tull) spins heavy beats that blend with club-friendly builds and drops. Songs like “Omega Robot” feature straight nasty synth lines over spare beats that give the grime room to breathe.
Buku, Huxley Anne and Eazybaked open at the Top Hat. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Bert Olsen
(Thursday, March 28)
No one in the Denver, Colorado, trio Bert Olsen is named "Bert Olsen," but regardless Bert Olsen play moody indie-rock with a preference for 1980s effects pedals on the guitar and bass that give them a distinctive retro sound. They call themselves "angsty," which is true, but they also have grooves to match.
They'll play with locals, including the PCCs, Spring Creek Siren, and Rob Travolta, a new project from bassist Rob Cave of FUULs and other groups.
The VFW Post 209 starts shows earlier these days, so be there around 8:30 p.m. Cover is $5. (CW)