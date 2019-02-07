Polyrhythmics
(Friday, Feb. 8)
Some funk bands keep it vintage and tight, like the throwback groups on Daptone Records, while others get contemporary and broad, like the jazz-ish collective Snarky Puppy.
This Seattle band is very much in the old-school category, no matter which type of record crate they're digging in: afrobeat, funk, psych soul, etc. Their instrumental songs have vacuumed-sealed, melodic arrangements and tight soloing, with a horn section backed by three percussionists.
They play the Top Hat, with doors at 9:30 p.m. and a show at 10:15 p.m. The opener is Sweatshop Sneakers. (CW)
Charcoal Squids
(Sunday, Feb. 10)
KFGM’s Ballroom Sessions continues its live events with psych-fuzz trio Charcoal Squids, who will perform and answer interview questions during a single session Sunday afternoon.
Ticket are $8 apiece. Show from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (PF)
Richard Thompson Electric Trio and Ryley Walker
(Sunday, Feb. 10)
Richard Thompson will bring his trio for an electric show at the Wilma.
His career dates back to Fairport Convention, the late '60s folk trio, through his classic work with wife Linda Thompson, and now his solo work.
His most recent album, "13 Rivers," shows the songwriting quality's still high, and the guitar is as good as ever — expressive and counter–intuitive streams of phrases halfway between an eccentric blues record and an old folk track, sometimes piped through a distortion pedal. It's a homemade sound, distinctly his, that's far from the blues-based noodling sometimes associated with '60s guitarists.
His opener is Ryley Walker, an outsider folk guitarist whose work has been picked up on Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and the New York Times. He'll be playing on solo six-string acoustic, and on Twitter has invited audiences to come watch him "get dunked on" by Thompson.
The Wilma doors open at 7 p.m., the show's at 8. Tickets are $30-$40, all ages, available at logjampresents.com, the Top Hat box office, or 877-987-6487. (CW)
Guster
(Monday, Feb. 11)
This classic indie band is touring off their eighth record “Look Alive,” which brings ‘80s and ‘90s synth influences to their jangly guitar pop sound.
This ends up echoing artists like Tears for Fears, Depeche Mode and Peter Gabriel, according to drummer Brian Rosenworcel’s press writeup. But, as they have announced with many of their records throughout the years, Guster needed to switch it up, recording this record in a keyboard museum in Calgary and steering clear of “another f---ing Beatles pastiche,” as their producer yelled at them one day.
There’s plenty left of the band who soundtracked early-aughts summer drives with hits like “Satellite” and Amsterdam,” though, underneath the new toys.
Henry Jamison opens at the Top Hat.
Doors at 8:30 p.m. show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. (PF)
Turkuaz and Eminence Ensemble
(Tuesday, Feb. 12)
Heavy funk, electrified but not too touched by EDM, Turkuaz of Brooklyn keep it partially retro in their sounds while the arrangements are aware of pop. Their opener Eminence Ensemble are older-school, with a sound and set list that fits in both funk and Allman Brothers ("Whipping Post").
Doors at the Top Hat open at 9:30 p.m. and the show starts at 10:15. Cover is $18 in advance or $20 the day of show, all ages, available at logjampresents.com, the Top Hat box office, or 877-987-6487. (CW)