UM's spring percussion concert
(Friday, April 19)
UM Percussion Ensemble and Islanders Steel Drum Band will get rhythmic at their spring concert.
The guests are Gary Gibson, steel pan and vibraphone; Cody Hollow (formerly of Reverend Slanky) on Afro-Cuban percussion; and Sam McKenzie on drums.
Bob LedBetter, the director of percussion studies, said the program will feature the three-movement Toccatta, by Mexican composer Carlos Chavez, which he said is one the first pieces for percussion ensemble by a major composer. Next up is Japanese composer Minoru Miki’s Marimba Spiritual with UM senior Joshua Smith on marimba plus three percussionists; followed by "Three Drums, Nice Hat," a Latin jazz composition. It was written by guest artist Gibson, who will hold down the vibraphone, plus Hollow on congas and percussion, and McKenzie on drums.
In the second half, the Islanders Steel Band will feature Gibson's writing, which spans from soca to ska and samba, with all three guests jumping in at various points.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at UM. Tickets are $11 general, $6 for seniors and $5 for students. They're available at the UMArts Box Office at 243-4581 or visit ummusic.org.
Socotra Music Festival
(Saturday, April 20)
The electronic music fest at the Missoula County Fairgrounds is broadening its line-up this year, with soul/R&B headliner Ari Lennox, who's signed to J. Cole's label, and Masego, who calls his style "trap house jazz." Fans of electronic needn't worry — there's also acts like What So Not, Ivy Lab and more. The production will have plenty of flashing lights and aerialists, plus what could be the largest-ever silent disco in Montana. See the full line-up plus information on tickets and after-party tickets at socotramusicfestival.com.
Voodoo Horseshoes
(Saturday, April 20)
This longtime Missoula band plays psychedelic roots rock, complete with banjo, distorted guitar and some didgeridoo. It’s a sound they honed during their early-2000s start, on the bleeding edge of what could now maybe be considered Missoula’s perfect musical mash-up (if they have a few reggae covers in the setlist, bingo).
Fellow psych-rockers Tiny Plastic Stars open, continuing what I’m assuming is a New Year’s resolution to play at least one show a week for 2019. Good on 'em.
Show starts at 10:15 p.m. at the Top Hat. Free admission.
Portland Cello Project
(Saturday, April 20)
The cello-centric Oregon ensemble promises their usual eclectic batch of covers, going from Radiohead to Bach to Coltrane. Their special guest, presumably in the Thom Yorke role, is Patti King of the Shins.
Doors to the Wilma open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets run from $27.50 to $25 for cabaret-style seating on the floor. All ages. Head to the Top Hat box office or logjampresents.com to buy.
Missoula Old-Time Social
(Thursday-Saturday, April 25-27)
The third-annual celebration of old-time music and dancing kicks off on Thursday.
It opens on Thursday, April 25, with an open old-time jam at Montgomery Distillery.
Friday, catch a Family Friendly Concert at the Top Hat from 6-8 p.m. Then on Saturday, over at the Downtown Dance Collective, take free, all-ages workshops to sharpen your skills. They range from "Stringband Classics" to "Beginning Clawhammer," to fiddling, guitar, shape-note singing, and "Appalachian Flatfoot Dancing." See the full list at missoulaoldtime.org. They run from 12-5 p.m. with a preceding coffee jam at 10 a.m. to 12.
The whole thing closes out from 7-11 p.m. with a community square dance and cakewalk in the Governor's Ballroom of the Florence Building. All ages, beginner-friendly. The music comes courtesy of the Primitive Stringband, the Beet Tops and Squirrel Butter. Cover is $5.
Night Blooming Jasmine
(Thursday, April 25)
Missoula's gypsy jazz combo, which keeps the sounds of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli alive, hits the Top Hat for the Acoustic Avenue series. It starts at 7 p.m., and is free and all ages.